Shepolopolo will face Botswana in the semifinals of the ongoing COSAFA Women’s Championship on Thursday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Zambia crawled to the semifinal despite losing to Malawi by 1-0 in their last group match on Monday.

The Barbra Banda captained side reached the last four as the best-placed runner-up.

Botswana reached the semifinal after winning Group C which had Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

Meanwhile, the second semifinal will be between Malawi and hosts South Africa.