Algeria Edge Closer to AFCON Qualification

Algeria maintained their 100 percent run and command of Group H after beating Zimbabwe 3-1 at home in Algiers.

The result saw the defending African champions open a five point gap on maximum 9 points with Zimbabwe trailing in second place on 4 points, one point ahead of Zambia after three rounds played and with as many left to play.

Baghdad Bounedjah, Sofiane Feghouli and Riyad Mahrez struck in the 31st, 43rd and 67th minutes respectively for the African champions.

Tinotenda Kadewere scored Zimbabwe’s face-saver in the 79th minute.

Victory away in Harare this Monday will see Algeria qualify with two matches to spare with only the issue of top two classification to think about.

