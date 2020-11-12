Chipolopolo put their AFCON 2022 race back on the road after a 2-1 home win over Botswana at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

But Chipolopolo had to rally to ensure of their first 3 points in Group H in this match-day-three fixture after Botswana had taken the lead in the 45th minute through Tumisang Orebonye.

Orebonye’s goal came after a wasteful first half by Zambia with Justin Shonga the major culprit.

However, Enock Mwepu equalized two minutes of added time before the halftime whistle.

It was a huge contribution from Mwepu who had arrived just 24 hours before the game after his Austrian club RB Salzburg lifted their Covid-19 lockdown late into the week as match day loomed.

Zambia scored the winner in the 67th minute when in-form striker Collins Sikombe finished off a Fashion Sakala cross from the far right wing.

Sakala’s addition after he replaced Shonga ten minutes earlier brought some much needed bite to Chipolopolo’s attack and Botswana spent most of the half on the back-foot.

Zambia move from bottom to third on 3 points exchanging places with Botswana who have 1 point.

The two sides meet in the November 16 in Francistown with the pressure rising with two rounds left after this Monday’s fixture on the road to Cameroon.