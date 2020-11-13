Police in Muchinga Province have launched a manhunt for three suspects in connection with the murder of an 89-year-old woman of Kapashi village in Shiwang’andu District.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase said the incident occurred on November 9, 2020, at about 19:00 hours in Kapashi village.

Mr. Njase said Police visited the crime scene and findings were that the deceased was beaten by her grandchildren on suspicion that she was practicing witchcraft.

”Joseph Malonda aged 39 reported that his grandmother Mary Nsofu aged 89 was murdered by her grandchildren namely Mumbi Mulenga and Kangwa Mantala both of Kapashi village and Teddy Mulenga of Chabola village all of Shiwang’’andu District whose ages are not yet known,” said Mr Njase.

”They allegedly accused the now deceased to have been the one behind the sickness of her daughter Doris Mulenga, who resides in Chabola village and has been ill since August this year,” he explained.

Mr Njase further said it is alleged the deceased was only recused from the beatings by her granddaughters who dragged her to a nearby field to protect her from the beatings but unfortunately later died.

”The victim sustained bruises on the left eye lid and swollen back as kicks were allegedly used in the act,” he said.

He added that the body of the deceased was later deposited at Chinsali District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem adding that no arrests have been made as the suspects are on the run.

And Mr Njase has warned that issues of individuals taking the law in their own hands on mere suspicion of witchcraft will attract the full arm of the law.