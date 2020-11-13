The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says it has seen a steady improvement and stability in fuel supply in the country.

ERB Executive Director Langiwe Lungu says the fuel situation has normalised in places like Lusaka that had experienced long queues.

Mrs. Lungu disclosed that ERB is constantly in touch with oil marketing companies and dealers to ensure that fuel gets to places and areas facing some shortages.

She said this when she paid a courtesy call on Northern Province Permanent Secretary Charles Sipanje at his office in Kasama today.

And Mrs. Lungu revealed that the authority has weaved some conditions and has allowed fuel tankers to continue operations after 18:00 hours stating that this is in an effort to mitigate the challenges of fuel shortage.

“ERB has particular concern on fuel supply in the nation,” she said.

She charged that her organization is also monitoring fuel stocks in the country through continuous surveillance.

Meanwhile Northern Province Permanent Secretary Charles Sipanje expressed delight with the visit of ERB to the province saying it is timely as it will help resolve some of the pressing challenges concerning fuel.

Mr. Sipanje requested ERB to look into the challenge of fuel shortage particularly diesel that the province had experienced in the recent past.

“Diesel is an essential commodity for the province; its shortage can slow down the running of industries and institutions in the area, “he observed.

And the Permanent Secretary has pledged to give maximum support to the Energy Regulation Board ERB during their mission to Northern Province.