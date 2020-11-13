9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 13, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Non adherence to COVID-19 rules worry Mangimela

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
Rural News Non adherence to COVID-19 rules worry Mangimela
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

North -Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela has bemoaned the low levels of COVID- 19 compliance in the region.

Mr. Mangimela said although the Province has made tremendous progress on the control and prevention of the disease, compliance levels from the general public have gone low.

He said this when he officiated at the Provincial Epidemic Preparedness meeting held at Royal Hotel in Solwezi yesterday.

He urged the public to continue adhering to COVID-19 guidelines as cases of the pandemic is being recorded.

“I should also mention that we have made tremendous progress as a province on control and prevention of pandemic. However, compliance levels from the general public are worrying,” he said.

Mr. Mangimela said the province has tested 12, 743 COVID-19 cases with 646 positive and 8 deaths.

Speaking at the same meeting Provincial Health Director Charles Msiska said the province is not doing well with COVID-19 community facility surveillance.

Dr Msiska called for continuous testing of COVID-19 within the community.

Previous articleAbout car Washes, Tenders and Corruption
Next articleOn-going voter registration exercise is in a mess, it would defranchise alot of people-Katuka

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Bill 10 cannot be taken back to Parliament, President Lungu tells Pastors in Kapiri

President Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians to use next year’s elections to elect Members of Parliament that will represent...
Read more
Headlines

On-going voter registration exercise is in a mess, it would defranchise alot of people-Katuka

Chief Editor - 0
United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General, Stephen Katuka has described the on-going voter registration exercise as a mess that would defranchise alot...
Read more
Rural News

Non adherence to COVID-19 rules worry Mangimela

Chief Editor - 0
North -Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela has bemoaned the low levels of COVID- 19 compliance in the region. Mr. Mangimela said although the...
Read more
Columns

About car Washes, Tenders and Corruption

Chief Editor - 0
By Sean Tembo - PeP President 1. For one reason or the other, these days l find myself increasingly disagreeable with the public narrative on...
Read more
Feature Sports

Algeria Edge Closer to AFCON Qualification

sports - 0
Algeria maintained their 100 percent run and command of Group H after beating Zimbabwe 3-1 at home in Algiers. The result saw the defending African...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kasempa to register over 70 thousand voters

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Electoral Commission of Zambian (ECZ) is targeting to register over 70,000 eligible voters in Kasempa district of the North-western province during the ongoing voter...
Read more

Richard Kapita launches a talent identification spree in North Western province

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Western Province Minister Richard Kapita has come up with a football tournament aimed at identifying talent among youths in Mwinilunga district Of North Western...
Read more

Kasama residents urge ECZ to deploy more registration centres

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
Kasama residents have called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to deploy more officers at voter registration centres to quicken the process. One...
Read more

Body of Zambian man identified in Tanzania

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
A Zambian national who was found dead by Police in Tanzania has been identified by his relatives. Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.