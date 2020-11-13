North -Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela has bemoaned the low levels of COVID- 19 compliance in the region.

Mr. Mangimela said although the Province has made tremendous progress on the control and prevention of the disease, compliance levels from the general public have gone low.

He said this when he officiated at the Provincial Epidemic Preparedness meeting held at Royal Hotel in Solwezi yesterday.

He urged the public to continue adhering to COVID-19 guidelines as cases of the pandemic is being recorded.

“I should also mention that we have made tremendous progress as a province on control and prevention of pandemic. However, compliance levels from the general public are worrying,” he said.

Mr. Mangimela said the province has tested 12, 743 COVID-19 cases with 646 positive and 8 deaths.

Speaking at the same meeting Provincial Health Director Charles Msiska said the province is not doing well with COVID-19 community facility surveillance.

Dr Msiska called for continuous testing of COVID-19 within the community.