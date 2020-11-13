President Edgar Lungu has called on the church to mobilize and sensitize the general public to choose responsible leaders who would be accountable to them and articulate the interests of the Zambian people in parliament.

President Lungu says leaders should be accountable to the people and take people’s interests on board and not just bent on protecting their selfish interests.

President Lungu made this call when he met members of the clergy in Kapiri Mposhi who appealed for the delimitation of the district into more constituencies ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The President said there was need for the people to be sensitized for them to choose God fearing and well-meaning representatives willing to pay attention to people’s cries.

Making an appeal for delimitation of Kapiri Mposhi district into more constituencies, District Christian Ministers’ Fellowship Chairman, Japhet Msoni observed that the district is too vast to have one constituency.

Bishop Msoni added that the district is disadvantaged in terms of development.

“Our district is too large to have one constituency… we want to appeal to you if anything can be done to delimitate it into more constituencies especially after the collapse of Bill number 10,” Bishop Msoni said.

But President Lungu stated that his administration had proposed to create more constituencies before the 2021 general elections to improve people’s representation but this had fallen out because of the collapse of Bill number 10 in parliament.

“I’m afraid that (Delimitation) cannot be done now. We intended to do that through Bill number 10 but it was shot down. The other thing is the people who killed Bill 10 are still in Parliament and they will kill whatever we take there,” President Lungu said.

He urged the church to mobilise the membership to register as voters to vote for leaders who will appreciate and effectively represent their interests.

“We have an opportunity to go enmass to cleanse that house of National Assembly and bring in God fearing people…. well-meaning people who will hear people’s cries,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu stated that Bill Number 10 had good clauses that would have benefited the country if enacted.

“Somebody said Bill 10 is toxic but what is toxic about desiring women to have a special quarter in Parliament and represent themselves? What is toxic about the youths to also have representation in parliament? What is toxic to have the disabled participate in national governance in parliament?” President Lungu wondered.

And the clergy in Kapiri Mposhi have commended President Lungu for his proactiveness in preventing the further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Bishop Msoni said President Lungu has shown leadership in the fight against COVID-19 resulting in Zambia recording lesser death rates compared to other affected countries.

The fellowship pledged to work with the government of the day commending President Lungu’s development drive during his tenure of office.

“As a fellowship we have pledged to work with the government of the day.. We are grateful to you and your government for the tremendous work you have done during the tenure of your office.. Development is widespread all over our town,” Bishop Msoni said.