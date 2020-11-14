The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has revised operating hours for the voter registration exercise in selected registration centres and Districts.

In a statement availed to the media in Lusaka, ECZ Acting Public Relations Manager Sylvia Bwalya disclosed that the Commission has extended operating hours for the exercise in Lusaka District for some registration centres which are highly populated.

Ms. Bwalya indicated that among the centres includes Roma Parish in Mandevu Constituency, Chawama Primary School of Chawama Constituency, Chilenje main Hall in Kabwata Constituency, Twashuka Primary School in Kanyama Constituency, Munali Secondary School in Munali Constituency and Muchinga Primary School in Matero Constituency.

She stated that the selected registration centres which have been operating from 07:00hrs to 18:00hrs will now be operating from 06:00hrs to 22:00hrs with effect from yesterday, Friday November 13, 2020.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia wishes to inform all stakeholders and the general public that the operating hours for the voter registration exercise have been revised in selected Registration Centres and Districts with immediate effect,” Ms. Bwalya disclosed.

She noted that the Commission will keep monitoring the situation and will identify more centres that may require operating hours to be extended.

Ms. Bwalya added that all registration centres in Lusaka, Ndola and Kitwe Districts and all Civic Centres throughout the country will remain open and operational on Monday November 16, 2020.

She also disclosed that the Commission has introduced a 24 hours Registration Service at all Civic Centres across the country with effect from yesterday Friday, November 13, 2020 for Lusaka District and from Saturday, November 14, 2020, for other Civic Centres in other districts.

She added that the Lusaka Voter Education Resource Centre in the Lusaka Agricultural Showgrounds will also operate 24 hours a day effective yesterday Friday, November 13, 2020.

She urged members of the public to take advantage of the revised operating hours for the voter registration exercise as the services were open for all eligible voters.