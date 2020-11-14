9.5 C
Elijah Tana Issues Rallying Call To Chipolopolo Fans

Ex-Zambia captain Elijah Tana says Chipolopolo need support from fans to boost their confidence as they seek to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Zambia rekindled hopes of qualifying for the Cameroon AFCON after beating Botswana 2-1 on Thursday evening at home in Lusaka in the Group H encounter.

Victory at National Heroes Stadium moved Chipolopolo from bottom to third on 3 points exchanging places with Botswana who have 1 point.

“We will pray for the boys, they must qualify for the Africa Cup. The team is ok together with the coach,” said ex-defender Tana from his Chingola base.

“Let’s speak positively about our team. Whenever people say negative things about our team they discourage these boys. These young boys need encouragement for them to have confidence.”

Zambia and Botswana meet on Monday in Francistown in the return leg.

“We are winning on Monday in Botswana. Micho is a good coach, he has been in Africa for a long time,” said Tana.

Algeria leads Group H on nine points and second placed Zimbabwe sits on four points after three matches played.

