9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 14, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

HH warns Chilufya Tayali, show exemplary behaviour befitting a leader of a political party

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Feature Politics HH warns Chilufya Tayali, show exemplary behaviour befitting a leader of a...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Economic and Equity Party (EPP) leader, Chilufya Tayali to show exemplary behaviour befitting a leader of a political party.

Speaking when he featured on Let the People Talk on Radio Phoenix yesterday, Mr Hichilema wondered where Mr Tayali finds the time to throw and smear mud at him.

Mr Hichilema also charged that the energy that Mr Tayali had channelled towards the fight against him would have been reserved for fending for his daughter whom he said would someday need resources when she reaches university level.

“Be an example of a good Zambian husband to an Ethiopian wife. Be an ambassador for us by behaving correctly! You invest time…I don’t know where you find the time, mwaice wandi. Spend time to invest for that beautiful born child of yours because when she’s 20, she will need support from you. The energy you have, use it to invest. These temporal benefits you’re getting by being a PF surrogate are unsustainable and they will come back to haunt you,” he said.

Mr Hichilema warned Mr Tayali to be wary of the wrath of the law that would inflict him when the rule of law is applied.

“It is up to you when the law is applied…when the rule of law is applied; when fairness is applied, equity, that is the issue that HH has to worry about. HH has little time to worry about Chilufya Tayali. My time, my mind is focused how to keep our children in school; how our families can have three meals a day, and to ensure that there are jobs for our people,” he said.

President Hichilema stated that he wasn’t bothered by Tayali’s rantings, adding that he had important matters to worry about.

He warned that if Mr Tayali continues to use his connections with the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to abuse Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) would lead to prosecution at the appropriate time.

“Don’t abuse the police for political reasons because if you do that, your time of reckoning will come. The law must be impartial and must work for everyone. Therefore, people must not spend sleepless nights over Tayali’s threats,” he warned.

Previous articleElectoral Commission of Zambia to Keep Some Voter Registration Centres Open till 22:00 hours

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

HH warns Chilufya Tayali, show exemplary behaviour befitting a leader of a political party

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Economic and Equity Party (EPP) leader, Chilufya...
Read more
General News

Electoral Commission of Zambia to Keep Some Voter Registration Centres Open till 22:00 hours

Chief Editor - 0
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has revised operating hours for the voter registration exercise in selected registration centres and Districts. In a statement availed...
Read more
Feature Politics

UPND Accuses ECZ of conniving with the PF to slow down the ongoing voter registration exercise

Chief Editor - 4
United Party for National Development (UPND) Religious Affairs Deputy Chairperson for Affairs, William Njombo has accused the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)...
Read more
Headlines

Stakeholders worry Eurobond default will cause economic crisis

Chief Editor - 5
THE Kitwe Chamber of Commerce has expressed fear that the country will plunge into economic distress if government fails to pay the portion of...
Read more
Feature Politics

CK Urges ECZ to extend Voter Registration Exercise.

Chief Editor - 6
National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Mr. Chishimba Kambwili has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending the ongoing voter registration exercise...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND Accuses ECZ of conniving with the PF to slow down the ongoing voter registration exercise

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 4
United Party for National Development (UPND) Religious Affairs Deputy Chairperson for Affairs, William Njombo has accused the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)...
Read more

CK Urges ECZ to extend Voter Registration Exercise.

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Mr. Chishimba Kambwili has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending the ongoing voter registration exercise...
Read more

Bill 10 cannot be taken back to Parliament, President Lungu tells Pastors in Kapiri

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 23
President Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians to use next year’s elections to elect Members of Parliament that will represent their interests. The Head...
Read more

Voter registration Slow in Kitwe

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe has bemoaned the slow process in the on-going voter registration exercise. Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe yesterday,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.