Chipolopolo captain Lubambo Musonda says they respect Botswana but are on a 3-point mission to Francistown on Monday evening.

Zambia visit Botswana in their final leg AFCON Group H meeting just five days after a 2-1 home win in Lusaka that gave them their first points in the qualifiers.

“From the time we started preparing for these games, we have been training very hard and the players are ready for tomorrow and we will definitely deliver,” Lubambo said.

“An away game is always a different match and they (Botswana) will be confident playing at home as always.

“But we will not give them a chance to over-play us.

“We also have that capability of playing high-press football and we are not here to defend, we have come here to get three points and we will go for the goals, we will definitely get the goals.”

Victory will potentially see Chipolopolo got second should number two placed Zimbabwe draw at home on Monday afternoon against Algeria in Harare.

Botswana has 1 point, Zambia has 3 points, and Zimbabwe has 4 points and Algeria lead on 9 points after three rounds played and another three left.

Zambia are also hoping to be the third team to win away joining Equatorial Guinea and Senegal since the AFCON qualifiers resumed on November 11.

“To the fans we will give the best on the pitch we will give 100 percent so that we get the 3 points that we came to play for,” Lubambo added.

And Lubambo hopes for another memorable game in his second match as Chipolopolo captain.

“It is a great honour for me to be captain but I am not under pressure but it is something I should take responsibility for and lead the team to victory,” the midfielder from Slask Wroclaw in Poland said.