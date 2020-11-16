Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi discussed means to enhance security cooperation to combat cross-border terrorism in Africa as he received Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji on Saturday.

President El-Sisi and Mr. Malanji tackled the importance of exchanging information between their relevant institutions to eradicate cross-border terrorism within the framework of the continental efforts made in this regard, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

Mr. Malanji delivered a message to El-Sisi from President Edgar Lungu expressing Zambia’s desire to develop relations with Egypt, boost bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of trade and the economy, and jointly work to confront African challenges.

President El-Sisi conveyed greetings to his Zambian counterpart and stressed the importance Egypt gives to means of enhancing relations with Zambia, especially in trade and investment, on the bilateral level and the level of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), as well as to enhance joint African work, to help achieve development and stability.

“The president also pointed out to Egypt’s keenness to maximize coordination and consultation with the Zambian side, and President Lungu personally, regarding ways to enhance joint African action mechanisms, so as to contribute to achieving the growth and stability that African countries aspire to,” Rady added.

The Zambian Foreign Minister also expressed his country’s aspiration to work with Egypt to face the many challenges facing the continent, which require concerted African efforts to confront them.

Head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel and Zambia’s ambassador in Cairo attended the meeting.