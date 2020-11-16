FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says Football House is working on building capacity in instructors for top level CAF B and C coaches courses.

Kamanga said the CAF instructor courses had been delayed because of the limited number of local CAF trainers available but that FAZ has now met all the requirements for classes to commence programme.

“All provinces have hosted two rounds of FAZ D license education. We are mindful that some of our trained coaches in FAZ D are yearning to upgrade their credentials. In this regard, let me make mention here that the CAF C and B license courses that have been pending will be held soon. One of the reasons this program delayed was for CAF to check the availability of certified instructors,” Kamanga said.

“With programs like these, we may soon reach a stage where we will have instructors readily available on home soil. The few that we have are either fully engaged elsewhere or simply unavailable when we need them.

“We are hopeful that we will have enough personnel in the not-too-distant future to ensure that football development does not stall.

“On the CAF C and B, the technical directorate will be making an announcement soon. This exercise has been delayed owing the revised format of the program that requires a longer period and more comprehensive curriculum. FAZ has met all the requirements set by CAF and will soon roll out the courses.”

Zambia currently has five male and one female CAF instructors for the C and B courses.

Meanwhile, 33 coaches including ex Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda are attending a five -day CAF D and E instructor’s workshop thatstarted on November 13 at Tecla Hotel in Lusaka.

“I am happy that we have continued to build on that program with 33 participants gathered for this program. More gratifying is that all the provinces have representation on this program. It is our desire to ensure that we take football development to all corners of this country,” Kamanga added.