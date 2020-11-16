9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 16, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Kamanga: CAF Coaches Instructors Upgrade Coming

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Kamanga: CAF Coaches Instructors Upgrade Coming
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says Football House is working on building capacity in instructors for top level CAF B and C coaches courses.

Kamanga said the CAF instructor courses had been delayed because of the limited number of local CAF trainers available but that FAZ has now met all the requirements for classes to commence programme.

“All provinces have hosted two rounds of FAZ D license education. We are mindful that some of our trained coaches in FAZ D are yearning to upgrade their credentials. In this regard, let me make mention here that the CAF C and B license courses that have been pending will be held soon. One of the reasons this program delayed was for CAF to check the availability of certified instructors,” Kamanga said.

“With programs like these, we may soon reach a stage where we will have instructors readily available on home soil. The few that we have are either fully engaged elsewhere or simply unavailable when we need them.

“We are hopeful that we will have enough personnel in the not-too-distant future to ensure that football development does not stall.

“On the CAF C and B, the technical directorate will be making an announcement soon. This exercise has been delayed owing the revised format of the program that requires a longer period and more comprehensive curriculum. FAZ has met all the requirements set by CAF and will soon roll out the courses.”

Zambia currently has five male and one female CAF instructors for the C and B courses.

Meanwhile, 33 coaches including ex Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda are attending a five -day CAF D and E instructor’s workshop thatstarted on November 13 at Tecla Hotel in Lusaka.

“I am happy that we have continued to build on that program with 33 participants gathered for this program. More gratifying is that all the provinces have representation on this program. It is our desire to ensure that we take football development to all corners of this country,” Kamanga added.

Previous articleECZ managers for Elections Accused of Favouring UPND Strongholds During the on going Voter registration
Next articleForeign Affairs Minister Malanji meets Egyptian President El-Sisi in Cairo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Foreign Affairs Minister Malanji meets Egyptian President El-Sisi in Cairo

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi discussed means to enhance security cooperation to combat cross-border terrorism in Africa as he received...
Read more
Feature Sports

Kamanga: CAF Coaches Instructors Upgrade Coming

sports - 0
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says Football House is working on building capacity in instructors for top level CAF B and C coaches courses. Kamanga said...
Read more
Headlines

ECZ managers for Elections Accused of Favouring UPND Strongholds During the on going Voter registration

Chief Editor - 0
Some Civil Society Organisations have called for the dismissal of the Electoral Commission of Zambia Managers in charge of elections and voter education for...
Read more
Photo Gallery

UPND Mobilisation Rally in Pictures

Chief Editor - 20
Read more
Feature Sports

Shepolopolo U17 Take Stock of COSAFA Outing

sports - 1
Shepolopolo Zambia is moving on after losing the COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship final to Tanzania on Saturday at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo U17 Take Stock of COSAFA Outing

Feature Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo Zambia is moving on after losing the COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship final to Tanzania on Saturday at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South...
Read more

Lubambo:Chipolopolo Ready For Botswana

Feature Sports sports - 6
Chipolopolo captain Lubambo Musonda says they respect Botswana but are on a 3-point mission to Francistown on Monday evening. Zambia visit Botswana in their final...
Read more

Elijah Tana Issues Rallying Call To Chipolopolo Fans

Feature Sports sports - 2
Ex-Zambia captain Elijah Tana says Chipolopolo need support from fans to boost their confidence as they seek to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup...
Read more

Micho Salutes Mwepu

Feature Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has saluted midfielder Enock Mwepu for showing true professionalism in Thursday’s home victory over Botswana barely 24 hours after...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.