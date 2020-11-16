Photo Gallery Updated: November 16, 2020 UPND Mobilisation Rally in Pictures By Chief Editor November 16, 2020 41 views 4 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery UPND Mobilisation Rally in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com UPND President arrives for the Mobilsation Rally , with William Banda next to him UPND President arrives for the Mobilsation Rally , with William Banda next to him UPND leadership at the mobilisation rally in Lusaka Silver Masebo addressing UPND Supporters at the Mobilisation rally in Lusaka UPND Chairperson Ms Nalumanga addressing the Rally in Lusaka Mwaliteta addressing the Mobilisation rally in Lusaka UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema waves his voters card at the Party Mobilisation rally in Lusaka Previous articleShepolopolo U17 Take Stock of COSAFA Outing 4 COMMENTS Are those photos by Chella Tukuta?? They look similar to those in Northern Province where PF wired upnd by landslides. Rallies don’t translate to votes. 2 Reply YAWWWWN!!!Looks dead mwebantu. Haha 3 Reply No social distancing or people wearing masks in sight Reply Is this a joke or what? Is this what you call a rally? This looks like one of my small parties in Kafue with some of your wives and my crazy boys . Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Photo GalleryChief Editor - November 16, 20204UPND Mobilisation Rally in Pictures Read more Feature Sports Shepolopolo U17 Take Stock of COSAFA Outing sports - November 16, 2020 0 Shepolopolo Zambia is moving on after losing the COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship final to Tanzania on Saturday at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South... Read more Columns Chilufya Tayali’s Full Press Briefing on Evidence against HH’s alleged Corruption Chief Editor - November 16, 2020 20 By Chilufya Tayali ONE OF THE OBJECTIVES OF EEP IS TO FIGHT CORRUPTION For Zambia to see progressive and meaningful change, we do not just have... Read more Feature Politics Police Block Nevers Mumba From Entering Vubwi Chief Editor - November 16, 2020 3 The Zambia Police Service in Eastern Province yesterday afternoon blocked New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President and his delegation from entering Vubwi... Read more Rural News Chinsali’s Airstrip airstrip has become a pathway for residents, it needs security Chief Editor - November 16, 2020 1 Muchinga Province Acting Permanent Secretary Jonathan Ng’onga has appealed to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to put up security measures at Chinsali’s airstrip. Mr.... Read more More Articles In This Category The remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - November 9, 2020 7 Read more Tour of Health facilities in Mongu in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - November 4, 2020 6 Read more President Lungu’s Mandevu Tour in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - November 2, 2020 22 Read more UPND’s Celebration of the Fall of Bill 10 in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - October 30, 2020 58 Read more
Are those photos by Chella Tukuta?? They look similar to those in Northern Province where PF wired upnd by landslides. Rallies don’t translate to votes.
YAWWWWN!!!Looks dead mwebantu. Haha
No social distancing or people wearing masks in sight
Is this a joke or what? Is this what you call a rally? This looks like one of my small parties in Kafue with some of your wives and my crazy boys .