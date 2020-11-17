9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

ECZ dismisses allegations of favouring UPND Strongholds

By Chief Editor
41 views
3
Headlines ECZ dismisses allegations of favouring UPND Strongholds
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has dismissed allegation leveled against the commission by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that data collected by some CSOs on the ongoing voter registration has revealed that the exercise in most UPND strongholds like southern province is faster compared to other provinces that are perceived as such.

In a statement released to the media, the commission said that it would not condone the public profiling of its staff aimed at discrediting ECZ and that the decisions the commission makes are not done by the individuals.

Below is the full statement by ECZ

Yesterday at a joint media briefing, the CSOs accused ECZ of manipulating the voter registration exercise through the unfair distribution of registration kits.

Speaking on behalf of the CSOs, Young African Leaders Initiative –YALI- President, Andrew Ntewewe has since called for the dismissal of ECZ- Manager for Elections, Winnar Mwanamonga and Voter Education Manager, Emmah Mwiinga who they believe are responsible for the unfair manipulation of the electoral process.

Mr. Ntewewe says persons in charge of elections and voter education within the commission have distributed more registration kits to southern province as compared to other provinces with similar voting population, a situation he says is bound to plunge the country into chaos.
He has since challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairman Esau Chulu and Director of Elections Patrick Nshindano to come out clean and explain how these registrations kits were unfairly allocated.

And the same briefing, Advocates for National Development and Democracy Executive Director, Samson Banda says the ECZ must take these allegations seriously and act immediately as this action may endanger the peace of the country.

Previous articleZRA Employee Commended for turning down K 1 million cash Bribe

3 COMMENTS

  2. Is it true that Southern Province has been allocated more kits than Lusaka or Copperbelt? If so, let Nshindano explain the discrepancies than just issuing blanket statements in his message of refuting the allegations. As Chief Executive Officer of the Conmission he should be careful and be on top of things and his staff activities. Otherwise, he will be the only one to blame. Let him verify the alleged numbers of the kits in the mentioned provinces. He will loose nothing by verifying as there’s no smoke without fire.

  3. @.Moses and John. This tells you that this man is not up to the job. If he a woman, I would have called him a bimbo, because how did he get this job?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 3

ECZ dismisses allegations of favouring UPND Strongholds

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has dismissed allegation leveled against the commission by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs)...
Read more
General News

ZRA Employee Commended for turning down K 1 million cash Bribe

Chief Editor - 6
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Assistant Director for Debt Recovery Unit Mr. Joseph Mfula, a has been commended for turning down...
Read more
General News

Heritage Commission to develop tourist sites to boost tourism

Chief Editor - 2
The National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC), says it is committed to develop tourist attraction sites across the country. NHCC Northern Region Director, Kagosi Mwamulowe...
Read more
General News

Students on Government Loans who fail to Complete their Studies should pay back the Loans

Chief Editor - 0
THE Higher Education Loan and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has clarified that even students who obtained loans from the Loans Board but failed in their...
Read more
Economy

Two British firms seals deal processing mineral materials from tailings dams in Kitwe

Chief Editor - 3
TWO United Kingdom (UK) based mining firms joined hands establishing a tailings retreatment plant which will be processing mineral materials from tailings dams...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HH demands for K10 million from Tayali for defamation or risk being declared bankrupt

Headlines Chief Editor - 53
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has demanded for an apology and retraction of the defamatory words against him issued by Economic and Equity Party Chilufya...
Read more

ECZ managers for Elections Accused of Favouring UPND Strongholds During the on going Voter registration

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
Some Civil Society Organisations have called for the dismissal of the Electoral Commission of Zambia Managers in charge of elections and voter education for...
Read more

Key to ending Zambia’s current economic woes is obtaining voters card and voting correctly-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
United Party for National Development (UPND) President, Hakainde Hichilema told Zambians that obtaining a voters card in the ongoing voter registration card...
Read more

I Will Make Sure Mr Hichilema Is Not On The Ballot Until Courts Clear Him-Tayali

Headlines Chief Editor - 47
The Economic and Equity Party (EEP) has vowed to report UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) tomorrow morning. Party president Chilufya...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.