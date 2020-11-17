The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has dismissed allegation leveled against the commission by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that data collected by some CSOs on the ongoing voter registration has revealed that the exercise in most UPND strongholds like southern province is faster compared to other provinces that are perceived as such.

In a statement released to the media, the commission said that it would not condone the public profiling of its staff aimed at discrediting ECZ and that the decisions the commission makes are not done by the individuals.

Below is the full statement by ECZ

Yesterday at a joint media briefing, the CSOs accused ECZ of manipulating the voter registration exercise through the unfair distribution of registration kits.

Speaking on behalf of the CSOs, Young African Leaders Initiative –YALI- President, Andrew Ntewewe has since called for the dismissal of ECZ- Manager for Elections, Winnar Mwanamonga and Voter Education Manager, Emmah Mwiinga who they believe are responsible for the unfair manipulation of the electoral process.

Mr. Ntewewe says persons in charge of elections and voter education within the commission have distributed more registration kits to southern province as compared to other provinces with similar voting population, a situation he says is bound to plunge the country into chaos.

He has since challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairman Esau Chulu and Director of Elections Patrick Nshindano to come out clean and explain how these registrations kits were unfairly allocated.

And the same briefing, Advocates for National Development and Democracy Executive Director, Samson Banda says the ECZ must take these allegations seriously and act immediately as this action may endanger the peace of the country.