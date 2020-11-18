Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has directed the Zambia Airforce and Chongwe council to ensure that all developments on the disputed land between private developers and the National Airports Corporation is resolved.

Speaking when he inspected the land under dispute less than a kilometer from Kenneth Kaunda International airport this morning, Mr Lusambo directed ZAF chief of operations, Brigadier General William Lungu to enhance surveillance activities to ensure that there are no developments taking place in the area.

Mr Lusambo observed that 35 private developers have sued the NAC over the land in question, saying no developments should take place until the matter is addressed.

And Brigadier General Lungu said ZAF is determined to safeguard the security of the airport and sewer ponds that are situated on the land in dispute.

“We don’t want to compromise the security of the airport,” he said.

And Commissioner of Lands George Sindila noted that though offer letters were given to the private developers, the Ministry of Lands will wait for the court to determine whether or not the developments are taking place on the NAC land before the next course of action is taken, as the matter is in court.

“We as the Ministry of Lands are not in a position to create property on top of other properties, so we will wait for the courts to decide over the case before we take the next course of action.

“ We cannot proceed if it is discovered that it falls within the airport boundary, we cannot proceed, but if it is outside the airport grounds we will proceed,” he said.

And Chongwe council legal counsel, Namakau Sumbwa said the council which wanted to start numbering the area halted its plans but was stopped by the Ministry of Lands.