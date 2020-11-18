Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga squared off with a spectator on Wednesday afternoon at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka where his side were capitulated 5-0 by hosts Green Buffaloes.

A Nkana jumped over the perimeter fence to confront Chabinga and they traded blows in the last 10 minutes of the game with Buffaloes leading 3-0.

Action resumed after security intervened on the day fans trooped back to stadiums following a nine month Covid19 lockout.

It hasn’t been a great start to the season by the defending champions who have lost two, drawn and won one of their opening four games.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Buffaloes collected their first league win of the season after three straight draws.

Friday Samu struck in the 26th and 54th minutes, Martin Phiri added the third in the 58th minute before all hell broke loose.

And when play resumed, Fredrick Mwimanzi made it 4-nil in the 88th minute while Youremember Banda aptly added to an unforgettable day deep in four minutes of added time.

But our CAF Champions League envoys Nkana were not the only continental team to lose today.

CAF Confederation Cup reps Napsa Stars and Green Eagles both suffered their first league defeats in away dates at Buildcon and promoted Prison Leopards respectively.

Buildcon outplayed Napsa 2-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola thanks to goals by Conlyde Luchanga in the 69th and a breathtaking Mwansa Naofwa volley in the 90th minute to send the hosts top of the log on 8 points.

Prison beat Eagles 1-0 at President Stadium in Kabwe to go third.

Francis Zulu’s 2nd minute goal there saw them return to winning ways after Red Arrows beat them by the same margin at the same venue before the international break.

However, CAF Champions League debutants Forest Rangers left Kafue with a honourable 0-0 result at promoted Young Green Eagles but stay in the top two on 8 points with new leaders and Ndola neighbours Buildcon.