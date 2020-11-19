Martha Zulu, a 38-year-old Marketeer from Chipata, Eastern Province has won the jackpot after she bagged K2.5 million in the Zambia Millions Mobile Lottery.

Ms. Zulu drew the lucky combination of numbers after participating in the Lottery on the Zamtel network recently.

She received her mega prize this morning from Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sydney Mupeta and representatives of Quatro Mobile Marketing Zambia Limited, the firm behind Zambia Millions at Zamtel House in Lusaka.

Ms. Zulu who said has been participating in the Lottery for over six months said she never imagined that she would one day snatch the jackpot.

She said her first reaction after she was called by officials informing her that she had won the jackpot was that of disbelief and dismissiveness as she thought it could be a case of people attempting to scam her.

When asked what she was planning to do with her winnings, Ms. Zulu said she plans to buy a plot in Lusaka and give a small portion to her family members.

Mr. Mupeta congratulated Ms. Zulu adding that Zamtel is proud to work with partners to provide a platform with its partners that enriches Zambians.

“Seeing a Zamtel customer winning the jackpot is a cause for celebration,” said Mr. Mupeta.

“We are always looking for innovative partnerships that help to improve the digital experience for our customers and Zambia Millions which is a digital Lottery is another way that Zamtel customers are embracing a digital lifestyle,” he said.

“It’s always exciting when our players win large cash prizes, especially this time of the year as we approach the festive period, this is an early Christmas for Ms. Zulu and we are proud to present it,” said Mr. Angelos Zouras, Chief Commercial Officer, Quatro Mobile Marketing Zambia Limited.

Subscribers can participate in Zambia Millions by texting “WIN” to 4400.