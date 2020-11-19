Martha Zulu, a 38-year-old Marketeer from Chipata, Eastern Province has won the jackpot after she bagged K2.5 million in the Zambia Millions Mobile Lottery.
Ms. Zulu drew the lucky combination of numbers after participating in the Lottery on the Zamtel network recently.
She received her mega prize this morning from Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sydney Mupeta and representatives of Quatro Mobile Marketing Zambia Limited, the firm behind Zambia Millions at Zamtel House in Lusaka.
Ms. Zulu who said has been participating in the Lottery for over six months said she never imagined that she would one day snatch the jackpot.
She said her first reaction after she was called by officials informing her that she had won the jackpot was that of disbelief and dismissiveness as she thought it could be a case of people attempting to scam her.
When asked what she was planning to do with her winnings, Ms. Zulu said she plans to buy a plot in Lusaka and give a small portion to her family members.
Mr. Mupeta congratulated Ms. Zulu adding that Zamtel is proud to work with partners to provide a platform with its partners that enriches Zambians.
“Seeing a Zamtel customer winning the jackpot is a cause for celebration,” said Mr. Mupeta.
“We are always looking for innovative partnerships that help to improve the digital experience for our customers and Zambia Millions which is a digital Lottery is another way that Zamtel customers are embracing a digital lifestyle,” he said.
“It’s always exciting when our players win large cash prizes, especially this time of the year as we approach the festive period, this is an early Christmas for Ms. Zulu and we are proud to present it,” said Mr. Angelos Zouras, Chief Commercial Officer, Quatro Mobile Marketing Zambia Limited.
Subscribers can participate in Zambia Millions by texting “WIN” to 4400.
Congratulations Ms Zulu, hopefully you spend it wise
Money laundering! How can she win that much money when the country is failing to pay its nkongole and the currency is weak? The Lotteries Board must investigate how the lottery was conducted and how much was involved. For these guys to give her that much I’m sure that they distorted K10.0M from gullible gamblers. So there’s this kind of money around? We just hear that some guys in Lusaka by chicks ma Ford Ranger or Range Rover over 5 minute fantasies. Even Jesus Christ will get shocked at what happens in a Christian Nation. Things just don’t tally. How can you buy a bottle of beer at K8,000? HH the richest man drinks chibwantu!
Ayatollah your hate will consume you till death. You are a very jealous. Cant you be happy for this woman whose life will change. I humbly ask this lucky woman to seek advice on how to invest that money in income generating businesses. Good luck
WHY IS IT THAT EVERY ZAMBIAN WHO HIT IT BIG IN OTHER PROVINCES WILL TREK TO LUSAKA? WHY NOT INVEST THAT MONEY IN CHIPATA AND BUILD YOUR LOCAL TOWN, ANYWAY AS A SOLI MAN I WELCOME YOU TO OUR BEAUTIFUL LUSAKA.