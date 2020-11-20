Chambishi’s perfect start to the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1 season will be tested on Saturday when they face City of Lusaka away at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The Israel Mwanza coached side is joint top of the table with Kafue Celtic on nine points apiece going into this weekend’s Week 4 encounters.

Unbeaten City Ya Moto are third on the table with seven points from three matches played.

City have a chance to go top should they beat Chambishi and Celtic loses.

Meanwhile, Celtic are tackling Kansanshi Dynamos away at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.

Elsewhere in this division, Mighty Mufulira Wanderers and Nchanga Rangers renew their old rivalry when they faceoff at Shinde Stadium in Kantanshi on Saturday.

Eighth placed Mighty sits on five points, one below Nchanga, who are fifth on the table.

FAZ National Division 1 Week 4

21/11/20

City of Lusaka Vs Chambishi

Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Kafue Celtic

Kabwe Youth Vs Police College

Zesco Malaiti Vs Livingstone Pirates

Konkola Blades Vs Zesco Shockers

Mufulira Wanderers Vs Nchanga Rangers

22/11/20

Trident FC Vs Mpulungu Harbour

FC MUZA Vs Gomes

National Assembly Vs Kashikishi Warriors