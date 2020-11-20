Zambia U17’s opening game at the 2020 COSAFA U17 Cup Group B against Comoros on Friday in South Africa has been annulled after four teams were expelled for entering overage players.

The defending COSAFA U17 champions beat Comoros 2-0 in their opening Group B match in Port Elizabeth.

However, the MRI results arrived in the midst of the match that saw Comoros, Zimbabwe, Botswana and eSwatini ejected after a player each from the quartet failed their respective MRI tests.

And so the win over Comoros is now classified as a friendly as were the games played by the other expelled teams earlier on Friday and on match-day-one on Thursday.

Zambia will now officially kickoff the revised competition on November 22 against Angola in what is now a four-nation, round-robin event that includes Malawi and hosts South Africa.

The top two finishers will meet in the final on November 29 and both qualify for the 2021 AFCON U17 in Morocco.

This year’s COSAFA U17 Cup is a 2021 Morocco AFCON U17 zonal qualifying tournament.