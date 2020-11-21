Midfielder Kelvin Mubanga fuelled his new club Zesco United to their first FAZ Super Division home win of the 2020/2021 season today with a brace against Kabwe Warriors.

2-0 it ended at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to see the eight-time champions collect back-to-back victories after beating Lumwana Radiants 1-0 away on November 7 before the league made way for the two-week international break.

Mubanga, who joined Zesco from Nkana in September, opened his account for his new employers with two breathtaking second half goals.

The result also gave new coach Mumamba Numba his debut home win after starting off there with a 1-0 Ndola derby loss to Forest Rangers in Week 2 on November 4.

The Chipolopolo midfielder put Zesco ahead with a sublime long-range free kick in the 65th minute.

Mubanga completed his brace in the 89th minute when he fired-in a volley from the edge of the area after benefiting from a sweeping move made by Jesse Were and Simon Silwamba.

Zesco, who are battling to reclaim the league title they relinquished to Nkana last season, are sixth on 7 points, three behind leaders Green Eagles.

Eagles went two points clear at the top, displacing Buildcon to number two and who played in mid-week, after beating winless promoted and bottom of the log Kitwe United 1-0 at home in Choma.

Anos Tembo struck in the 74th minute to record his third goal of the season from five games played by Eagles this season.

Eagles now head to Burundi on Monday ahead of Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, first leg away date against Musongati.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION RESULTS & FIXTURE

21/11/2020

WEEK 4

Lusaka Dynamos 1-Lumwana Radiants 1

Red Arrows 0-Power Dynamos 1

Green Eagles 1-Kitwe United 0

Nkwazi 0-Green Buffaloes 0

Indeni 1-Prison Leopards 0

Zesco United 2-Kabwe Warriors 0

22/11/2020

Nkana-Zanaco