Junior Chipolopolo has qualified to the 2021 AFCON U17 in Morocco after reaching the 2020 COSAFA U17 Cup final at the on-going tournament in South Africa.

This year’s COSAFA U17 Cup is serving as the zonal qualifier for the second time since CAF switched the qualifying format to region tournaments three years ago.

The winner and runners-up at the COSAFA U17 will represent the region in Morocco.

It is just the second time in FAZ history that Zambia have qualified to the AFCON U17 since making their debut in 2015 under Chris Kaunda’s side that produced the likes of Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka.

Meanwhile, Junior Chipolopolo crushed Malawi 6-2 in their penultimate round-robin game played on Tuesday to collect maximum 6 points with a match to spare while South Africa and Malawi have 4 and 1 point respectively.

Joseph Banda scored a hat-trick while Rickson Ng’ambi, Charles Mumba and Teddy Khumalo scored a goal each.

Zambia face South Africa in their last preliminary round match while Malawi face bottom placed Angola who are out on zero points.

The tournament was reduced to a four-team round-robin event last Friday after Botswana, Zimbabwe, Comoros and eSwatini had a player each failing MRI tests.