Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia Patrick Matibini has urged law makers to take advantage of their strategic position in Zambian politics to be ambassador of peace before, during and after elections.

Speaking at Parliament buildings during the official opening of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Zambia Branch Workshop for Members of Parliament on the role of Parliamentarians in preserving peace and preventing political violence today, Dr. Matibini encouraged parliamentarians to focus on spreading messages of peace as they interact with the public during the election season.

“Many countries in different parts of the world and especially in Africa have lagged behind in terms of development as a result of conflict arising mainly from political violence,” Dr. Matibini cautioned.

He reiterated the need for the country to maintain a peaceful trajectory in order to achieve the aspirations of becoming a prosperous middle income nation by the year 2030 as espoused in the vision 2030.

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka this afternoon by Clerk of the National Assembly, Cecilia Mbewe.