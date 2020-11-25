9.5 C
Speaker urges MPs to be ambassadors of peace

By Chief Editor
Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia Patrick Matibini has urged law makers to take advantage of their strategic position in Zambian politics to be ambassador of peace before, during and after elections.

Speaking at Parliament buildings during the official opening of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Zambia Branch Workshop for Members of Parliament on the role of Parliamentarians in preserving peace and preventing political violence today, Dr. Matibini encouraged parliamentarians to focus on spreading messages of peace as they interact with the public during the election season.

“Many countries in different parts of the world and especially in Africa have lagged behind in terms of development as a result of conflict arising mainly from political violence,” Dr. Matibini cautioned.

He reiterated the need for the country to maintain a peaceful trajectory in order to achieve the aspirations of becoming a prosperous middle income nation by the year 2030 as espoused in the vision 2030.

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka this afternoon by Clerk of the National Assembly, Cecilia Mbewe.

5 COMMENTS

  2. Tame your members of parliament especially Stephen kampyongo, Bowman Lusambo,Tutwa ngulube, jean kapata,nkandu luo and others though you are a man in goats skin who fear your own shadow.You are supposed to act firmly as you have the mandate to do.On many instances you have gone silent like a frozen mango in a freezer.we wish the best and waiting to see results and this time around let mr.chagwa lungu hand over as we go for general election in 2021.

    3

  3. Wht do they know about imperial attitudes that relegate some people and their languages even in areas where they’re indigenous as secind class citizens?

  4. Wht do they know about imperial attitudes that relegate some people and their languages even in areas where they’re indigenous as second class citizens?

  5. Wangling come and say that to my face if you are man enough. After sending me messages on social media asking for money you are now here insulting me in public just because I have not responded

