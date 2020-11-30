Mumamba Numba insists the Zesco United will gradually grasp his philosophy following a challenging early start to his reign as coach of the eight-time champions.

Zesco snatched a last-gasp equalizer in Sunday’s 1-1 home draw against unbeaten Green Buffaloes at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to make a modest recovery from the 3-1 away loss against his former club Zanaco on November 25.

Numba has so far collected two wins, two draws and two defeats following his appointment in late September when he replaced George Lwandamina who left Zesco by mutual consent.

Zesco current sit 10th tied on 8 points with eight other teams and two points behind leaders Green Eagles who have a game in hand.

“I think they need to adapt to the way I want them to play, I think they were used to my predecessors system of play but I have tried to adjust to the way I want them to play and they are improving and I think we will get there very soon,” Numba said.

And Numba said he never stopped believing he could get something against a plucky Buffaloes who took the game to Zesco but missed a 45th minute penalty through Jack Chirwa before the latter redeemed himself with a 62nd minute goal.

But striker Enock Sakala Jnr headed in a cross from fellow Zesco youth team graduate Kasoma Luwawa in stoppage time.

“I must say the teams’ performance was good. The team played very well today compared to the way we played in Lusaka (against Zanaco),” Numba said.

“They was great improvement in terms of organization on the pitch and we showed the character in this game and that is why we had to push and got the equalizer. Otherwise it was a 50-50 affair.”

Meanwhile, Zesco take the short drive to Kitwe this Wednesday to play bottom placed promoted sides Kitwe United.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

=FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 5

25/11/2020

Lumwana Radiants 0-Young Green Eagles 0

Kitwe United 0-Nkwazi 0

Kabwe Warriors 0-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Red Arrows 0-Indeni 0

Zanaco 3(Moses Phiri 10′,Baba Basile 58′, Roger Kola 82′)-Zesco United 1(Kelvin Mubanga 89′)

WEEK 6 FIXTURES

28/11/2020

Nkwazi 0-Prison Leopards 0

Young Green Eagles 0-Kabwe Warriors 2(Jimmy Ndlovu, Cephas Mulombwa)

Lusaka Dynamos 3(Aubrey Funga 42′, Colins Sikombe 69′, Emmanuel Chabula 90′)-Zanaco 0

29/11/2020

Indeni 1(Tranquilin Mwepu 53′)-Power Dynamos 0

Buildcon 1(Kamal Jafaru 67′)-Lumwana Radiants 2 (Felix Nyaende 4′ 52′)

Zesco United 1(Enock Sakala Jnr 90′)-Green Buffaloes 1(Jack Chirwa 62′)

=WOMENS FRIENDLY INTERNATIONAL

Santiago,Chile

28/11/2020

Chile 1(Karen Alaya 48″)-Zambia 2 (Barbara Banda 50,Rachel Nachula 60′)



=CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

1st Round,1st Leg

28/11/2020

Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

Forest Rangers 0- AS Bouenguidi (Gabon) 0

29/11/2020

Maseru ,Lesotho

Bantu FC 0-Nkana 1 (Idris Mbombo 14′)

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

1ST Round, 1st Leg

28/11/2020

Bujumbura,Burundi

Mosongai 2(Eddy Nibibona 24′, Emery Nimubona 65′)-Green Eagles 2(Liniker Mwiikisa 32′, Hosea Silwimba 42′)

29/11/2020

Moroni,Comoros

Ngazi FC 1(Marianot Rahainjatovo 88′)-Napsa Stars 5(Timothy Otieno 6′, Danny Silavwe 57′ 63′, Emmanuel Mayuka 73′,Jacob Ngulube 90’+4)

=FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 6

28/11/2020

MUZA 1-1 Police College

KYSA 0-1 National Assembly

Malaiti Rangers 1-0 Kafue Celtic

29/11/2020

Kasanshi Dynamos 1-1 Kashikishi Warriors

Trident 2-2 Gomes

City of Lusaka 2-1 Zesco Shockers

Konkola Blades 2-1 Livingstone Pirates

Mufulira Wanderers 0-1 Mpulungu Harbour

Nchanga Rangers 0-0 Chambishi

2020/2021 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

29/11/2020

Felix Nyaende (Lumwana):3

Moses Phiri (Zanaco):3

Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United):3

Adams Zikiru (Forest Rangers):3

Anos Tembo (Green Eagles):3

Tranquilin Mwepu (Indeni):2

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):2

Roger Kola(Zanaco):2

Graven Chitalu(Indeni):2

Evans Musonda (Red Arrows):2

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes:2

Francis Zulu (Prisons Leopards):2

Enock Sakala Jr (ZescO):1

Aubrey Funga (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Emmanuel Chabula Lusaka Dynamos):1

Kamal Jafaru (Buildcon):1

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):1

Cepha Mulombwa Kabwe Warriors):1

Baba Basile (Zanaco):1

Ocean Mushure (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Lameck Kafwaya (Power Dynamos):1

Fred Tshimenga (Nkana):1

Fredrick Mwimanzi (Green Buffaloes):1

Martin Phiri (Green Buffaloes):1

Yourmember Banda (Green Buffaloes):1

Conlyde Luchanga (Buildcon):1

Nosfwa Mwansa(Buildcon):1

Hosea Silwimba(Green Eagles):1

Adrian Chama (Zesco United):1

Praise Tonha (Buildcon):1

Emmanuel Habashimbi (Lusaka Dynamos):1

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):1

Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows):1

Emmanuel Okutu (Buildcon):1

Adamson Mulao (Young Green Eagles):1

Jacob Ngulube (Napsa Stars):1

Steven Mutama (Nkwazi):1

Langson Mbewe (Nkwazi):1

Eric Kabulo (Kabwe Warriors):1

Dominic Chanda(Kabwe Warriors):1

Pride Mwansa(Nkwazi):1

Julius Situmbeko (Lumwana):1

Junior Zulu(Prisons Leopards):1

Simon Nkandu (Prisons Leopards):1

Webster Muzaza(Forest Rangers):1

Abraham Siankombo(ZanacO):1

Clement Mwape (Zesco):1

Laudit Mavugo (Napsa):1

Luka Chamanga (Power Dynamos):1

Dickson Chapa (Napsa Stars):1*

*Denotes an own-goal



CONTINENTAL

29/11/2020

Daniel Silavwe (Napsa Stars):2

Idris Mbombo (Nkana):1

Emmanuel Mayuka (Napsa Stars):1

Timothy Otieno Napsa Stars):1

Jacob Ngulube (Napsa Stars):1

Hosea Silwimba Green Eagles):1

Liniker Mwikisa(Green Eagles):1