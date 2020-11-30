Government says it is on course to attain the vision 2030 of becoming a middle-income country through skills training.

Western Province Permanent Secretary, Danny Bukali said government has prioritized learning as a life-long process which is provided at every level in the country.

Mr Bukali said government will strive to ensure that many people in the country especially the youths are empowered for them to thrive in their various communities.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by Community Development Director of Finance, Chinyemba Sakanyi at the second graduation ceremony of 55 graduands at Namushakende Community Development Skills Training Centre in Mongu.

“This milestone cannot go unnoticed taking into consideration the contribution of these graduates would make to our province and the country at large. History indicates that no country in the world has developed without an educated populace mainly in skills development,” Mr Bukali said.

“Our commitment as a ruling government is to ensure that skills development rides on the vision 2030 which asserts that, no one should be left behind. This can be evidenced by the strides the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has made of not only recruiting students from urban areas but also those from far flung areas in the province,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Bukali further said government through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services is in the process of acquiring productive land from traditional leaders and local authorities for the establishment of colleges and skills training centres with the aim of generating income and promoting sustainability in the province.

“I am confident that our traditional leaders and local authorities in the province will support this noble cause so that our people are empowered with necessary skills that will better their lives,” said Mr Bukali.

“I would like to assure you that the Patriotic Front government is not only a listening one, but also an action oriented government. Thus, the Ministry of Community Development shall endeavor to support training centres in the province,” said Mr Bukali.

And when giving a vote of thanks, one of the graduands in bricklaying and plastering, Silinga Nyambe appealed to government to ensure that students who graduate from skills training centres be empowered with loans to enable them venture in different businesses.

Mr Nyambe noted that many youths have no start-up funds to initiate programmes that will see them becoming potential future employers.