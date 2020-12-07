The 13th Extra-Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of States has adopted and declared the start of trading under the Agreement
establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to commence from 1 January 2021.
This followed the adoption by the 13th Extraordinary Summit of the Johannesburg Declaration on the Start of Trading Under the AfCFTA.
And President Edgar Lungu has welcome the adoption of the Johannesburg Declaration.
He expressed delight to note that substantial progress had been made on the conclusion of deliberations on Rules of Origin which are critical to facilitate free movement of goods.
He also stated that as leaders proceeded with opening of the borders, member states needed to be mindful of the need to ensure that necessary accompanying facilities and procedures were in place to facilitate smooth trade amongst them.
He said key to this process was the investment in trade related infrastructure such as road, rail, and air transport networks, as well as development of modern border infrastructure and port facilities.
He said as such, member states needed to accelerate the implementation of the continental infrastructure programme, which was a necessary precondition upon which the successful implementation of the AfCFTA Area depended.
In this regard, President Lungu welcomed the adoption of Rules of Origin that would not only promote trade within the Continent but also protect member states’ industries particularly the Dairy, Sugar, Wheat, Textiles and Edible Oils industries, which were sensitive and have potential for substantial revenue earnings for most of the member states on the continent.
He said he was aware that of the fact that the implementation of the AfCFTA may present both opportunities and challenges to member states.
He said among the key challenges would be the foregone revenue as a result of preferential trade.
He also informed the Assembly that substantial progress has been made by Zambia to ratify the Treaty of the AfCFTA and said Parliament was expected to finalize its adoption.
President Lungu was represented by Minister of Commerce and Industry, Hon. Christopher Yaluma who made the remarks on his behalf.
The African Union is holding the 13th and 14th Extraordinary Sessions of the Assembly of Heads of States virtually to resolve issues surrounding the AfCFTA and the Silencing of the Guns in Africa.
Great news… money should circulate within Africa
Fix your life and body with our natural products and find the confidence you have always wanted with no side effects and 100% guaranteed results. We have Hips and Bums Enlargement Products, Penis Enlargement Products Weight Loss and Gain Products, Stretch Marks Removal Creams, Tummy and Waist Flattening Products, Black/Dark Spot Removal Creams, Fertility and all Reproduction Problems Solutions, Sex boost Products, Breast Firming And Enlargement Products and many more. Kindly Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028 we will be able to help you. We even offer delivery services for those that cant make it to our store.
This will annoy many upnd diasporans and their masters there abroad. They don’t want to see us unite because they know our unity marks the beginning of the end of Babylon. This is great development. I have always said that one day Europeans will beg to move to Africa. The full diasporans are so daft they ran to countries which will soon beg to come to Africa.
@KZ have you sobered from the Russian whisky
ayatollah is it you who leaked my personal video to the watchgalus? i do not get drunk. i am immune to alcohol.
KZ needs his tablets before functioning, that’s agony for someone like Kaizer with learning disability to stabilise his thinking pattern.
Laugh out loud. To trade in what and using wht infrastructure?