9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

No Incidences of Malpractice so far since Examinations Started for grades Seven and Nine

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News No Incidences of Malpractice so far since Examinations Started for grades...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Jobbicks Kalumba says the country has not recorded any incidences of malpractice since examinations started for grades Seven and Nine.

Dr. Kalumba is confident that the trend will continue even for grade Twelve examinations starting next week so that there is no compromise in education standards in the country.

He told ZNBC News in an interview that the government and its key stakeholders have put in place measures to ensure all pupils write examinations in a conducive environment.

AND Dr. Kalumba noted that the year 2020 has been difficult for examination classes and teachers because of the interruptions of classes due to Covid-19.

He however stated that even if there have been cases of Covid-19 among pupils in schools, there is no record of death.

Meanwhile, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia Executive Director Aaron Chansa said his organisation is impressed that there has not been any case of malpractice.

Mr. Chansa said the sector needs to continue building on the clean record scored in the last two years.

Previous articleGerman Government pledge to continue supporting the Zambian Government in its quest to develop

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

No Incidences of Malpractice so far since Examinations Started for grades Seven and Nine

General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Jobbicks Kalumba says the country has not recorded any incidences of malpractice...
Read more
Headlines

German Government pledge to continue supporting the Zambian Government in its quest to develop

Chief Editor - 0
The German Government has pledged to continue supporting the Zambian Government in its quest to develop the country. German Ambassador to Zambia Annie Wagner-Mitchell says...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF government must be given another chance to execute all the programmes before exiting office

Chief Editor - 5
Nakonde residents have urged Zambians to give the Patriotic Front (PF) Government and President Edgar Lungu another five year term to enable...
Read more
Feature Politics

Former Ministers given 30 days to refund about K65 000 each for overstaying in office

Chief Editor - 64
THE Constitutional Court has given former Cabinet ministers, their deputies and provincial ministers 30 days in which to pay back over K4.2 million which...
Read more
Columns

British High Commission welcome Green Finance announcement by UK Company

Chief Editor - 6
The British High Commission in Lusaka have welcomed the announcement by London-based firm Namene Solar that they plan to deploy over US$3m of private...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

 Zambia Launches Four New One-Stop Centers Providing Essential Services for Gender-Based Violence Survivors

General News Chief Editor - 11
Zambia's Minister of Health and U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i David Young launched four new Gender-Based Violence (GBV) One-Stop Centers in four districts –...
Read more

Government condemns brutal killing of grade 12 pupil

General News Chief Editor - 19
The government has deeply condemned the killing of a grade 12 pupil of Lusaka’s Kabulonga Boys Secondary School by suspected pupils from a named...
Read more

ECZ told to ensure that all Prisoners Register as Voters

General News Chief Editor - 27
The Prisons Care and Counselling Association (PRISCA) has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure it conducts an effective voter registration...
Read more

EIZ considering standards rates for services its members will be charging across the country

General News Chief Editor - 17
The Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) says it is considering coming up with standards rates for services its members will be charging across the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.