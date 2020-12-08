General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Jobbicks Kalumba says the country has not recorded any incidences of malpractice since examinations started for grades Seven and Nine.

Dr. Kalumba is confident that the trend will continue even for grade Twelve examinations starting next week so that there is no compromise in education standards in the country.

He told ZNBC News in an interview that the government and its key stakeholders have put in place measures to ensure all pupils write examinations in a conducive environment.

AND Dr. Kalumba noted that the year 2020 has been difficult for examination classes and teachers because of the interruptions of classes due to Covid-19.

He however stated that even if there have been cases of Covid-19 among pupils in schools, there is no record of death.

Meanwhile, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia Executive Director Aaron Chansa said his organisation is impressed that there has not been any case of malpractice.

Mr. Chansa said the sector needs to continue building on the clean record scored in the last two years.