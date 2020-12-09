9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Chief Chitimukulu happy with sensitisation on voter registration

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Chief Chitimukulu happy with sensitisation on voter registration
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba of people of Northern Province says the “Movement for Voter Sensitization” has stepped up efforts to ensure that all eligible citizens obtain voters cards during the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The Mwine Lubemba who is Patron for the named organisation, has disclosed that the movement has put in place a number of measures to enable people acquire voter’s cards.

“As a movement we do not want to leave any stone unturned. We are making every effort to ensure that we sensitize the public on the voter registration exercise” he said.

The Paramount Chief added that the organization is also working closely with the local traditional leadership in areas where it is operating, to ensure that people without National Registration Cards and Voters cards acquire the documents.

The Paramount Chief has hailed the provincial and district administrations in the province for the efforts they are making in sensitizing people to register as voters.

He emphasized the need for people to know the significance of participating in elections.

“We are also educating people so that they understand the importance of taking part in the various national programmes such as voter registration and voting” he said.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu was speaking when Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Mungwi district.

And Rev. Sumaili said government is grateful to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu for his tireless efforts in sensitizing people to register as voters.

Rev. Sumaili said the initiative by the Mwine Lubemba to set up a voter sensitization movement is a move in the right direction.

She noted the need for all stakeholders to come on board and sensitize people on the importance of participating in voting.

“We are conducting civic education to our people, we want to make them understand their responsibilities, values such as patriotism” she said.

Rev. Sumaili is in the province to engage the clergy, traditional leaders and conduct civic education on the importance of people obtaining voter registration cards.

Previous articleBrazil recognises Zambia for enhanced biofuel trade

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Chief Chitimukulu happy with sensitisation on voter registration

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba of people of Northern Province says the “Movement for Voter Sensitization” has stepped...
Read more
General News

Brazil recognises Zambia for enhanced biofuel trade

Chief Editor - 0
Brazil has recognised Zambia as one of the viable partners that the country is collaborating with in establishing a biofuel industry. Brazil’s Foreign...
Read more
Feature Politics

Luapula Province got more people to get NRCs than Western Province because of Proper Mobilisation-Kampyongo

Chief Editor - 30
Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has said tha Luapula registered more people than Western Province in the Mobile National Registration Cards- NRCs exercise...
Read more
Columns

CiSCA Accuse ECZ of Lopsided Voter Registration Blatantly Skewed to Advantage Certain Regions

Chief Editor - 8
By Judith Mulenga CiSCA Acting Chairperson The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) would like to refresh the memory of the Electoral Commission of Zambia that...
Read more
General News

Masaiti disaster awareness programmes launched

Chief Editor - 4
The Masaiti district Administration has embarked on sensitising surrounding communities on how to prevent occurrences of some natural disasters. Masaiti District commissioner Patrick...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Brazil recognises Zambia for enhanced biofuel trade

General News Chief Editor - 0
Brazil has recognised Zambia as one of the viable partners that the country is collaborating with in establishing a biofuel industry. Brazil’s Foreign...
Read more

Masaiti disaster awareness programmes launched

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Masaiti district Administration has embarked on sensitising surrounding communities on how to prevent occurrences of some natural disasters. Masaiti District commissioner Patrick...
Read more

International law firm Dentons joins Eric Silwamba, Jalasi and Linyama Legal Practitioners

General News Chief Editor - 8
International law firm Dentons has entered the Zambian market after finalising its combination with local firm Eric Silwamba, Jalasi and Linyama Legal Practitioners. The operation...
Read more

Zambia one of the 25 countries using mobile spyware to spy on citizen’s calls, texts and location

General News Chief Editor - 13
A private surveillance firm that exploits mobile network vulnerabilities to spy on calls, texts and location data is doing business with at least 25...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.