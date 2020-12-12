By Sean Tembo – PeP President

1. For almost two years now, we have watched without any reaction the hate, insults and innuendo that have been spewed against us by faceless online media such as Koswe and Zambian Watchdog. We have studied their pattern of insults and hate and tried to correlate them to specific politicians in order to try and ascertain the forces behind such spirited and yet baseless attacks against us. We have never cared about the motive because it is clear that the motive is to make us less appealing in the eyes of potential voters come 2021 general elections by lumping all manner of insults and innuendo on us. But today, we are happy to mention that we have been able to ascertain with reasonable certainty the identity of the forces behind these baseless attacks and insults against us using faceless online media.

2. We have little doubt in our minds that the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema directly or indirectly controls the faceless online media such as Koswe and Zambian Watchdog that have been spewing hate, insults and innuendo against us ever since we left the Opposition Alliance. It appears that HH and his army of social media warriors were grossly heartbroken by our departure from the Opposition Alliance that they have been hell-bent on soiling our good standing and reputation in the eyes of right-thinking members of the public. They have therefore gone on a consistent rampage insulting us, our spouses, family and everyone else that is caught up in the line of fire. But we are not going to take such an onslaught while lying down. We have always fought battles and we are not going to be shy to fight this one.

3. For starters, it is an act of gross cowardice for HH to hide behind faceless online media pages such as Koswe and Zambian Watchdog and launch incessant and unprovoked attacks against us. If the man has any bone to chew with us, he should have the spine to stand up, step forward and confront us face to face and not hide behind faceless online media tabloids such as Koswe and Zambian Watchdog and then proceed to insult us from the comfort of a keyboard.

4. Naturally, people might ask to say what is the basis of believing that HH is the one behind the faceless online media tabloids; Koswe and Zambian Watchdog that have been spewing hate and insults against us? Over the past 12 months, we have painstakingly correlated the content of these faceless online media against the online pages of all other political leaders in the country and we have come to a conclusion, with more than 90 percent certainty that the people who manage Hakainde Hichilema’s pages on Facebook and Twitter are the same ones that manage Koswe and Zambian Watchdog or replicate their online content. For us, a 90 percent probability is good enough to challenge HH and tell him to stop his incessant and unprovoked attacks against us using faceless online media.

5. For us, we don’t believe in shadow-boxing. If we are not happy with the behavior of HH, we will not waste our time by also creating a faceless online media to use to launch attacks against him, no. We don’t have time for such a facade. We will just stand up, step forward, point a finger in his face and tell him to stop the nonsense. So if HH has beef against Sean Tembo, the decent think to do is to tell us in our face so that he can get it off his chest and not engage in shadow-boxing by using faceless online media such as Koswe and Zambian Watchdog. We will always appreciate a man who has a spine and not a coward who hides behind the comfort of a keyboard.