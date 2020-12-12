9.5 C
UPND questions the issuing of Voters Cards to Prisoners on Death Row

By Chief Editor
Leader of the opposition and Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has questioned the moral and legal reasoning behind the issuance of national registration cards and voters cards to prisoners on death row at the time when most eligible Zambians have been disenfranchised.

And UPND parliamentary whip Situmbeko Musokotwane has appealed to traditional leaders, especially Western province to search their conscience and state whether they are satisfied with the ended issuance of NRCs as well as the voter registration exercise.

Addressing the media this morning, Mr Mwiimbu said the UPND is extremely shocked and disappointed at the decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the ECZ to start registering prisoners some of whom are on the death roll.

He said a number of eligible Zambians especially in Western, Southern, North-Western and parts of Central provinces were left out of the NRC exercise and are likely to be left out in the voter’s card acquisition with the government opting to instead give prisoners the documents meant for Zambians with full liberties and freedoms under the laws of Zambia.

3 COMMENTS

  1. Jack mwimbu you ugly man, can you please state the last time any zambian on death roll was killed ? Capital punishment is not used in Zambia although it remains in law. These upnd clowns are very dull.

    Your president might be arrested soon for his involvement in privatisation. In my view if found guilty he should be sentenced to death as his greed cost others lives and generations to come will be affected by his actions. So are you going to say do not allow hh to vote when he gets arrested soon? Think first before you open that chi ugly mouth of yours. You rotten hyena

    1

  3. This is confusing can someone educate me. Was the issue of inmates being allowed to vote not debated in parliament? or is it the ECZ that determines who votes and who does not vote. Or is it a political party in Govt. that decides who votes and who doesn’t ?

    1

