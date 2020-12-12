Leader of the opposition and Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has questioned the moral and legal reasoning behind the issuance of national registration cards and voters cards to prisoners on death row at the time when most eligible Zambians have been disenfranchised.

And UPND parliamentary whip Situmbeko Musokotwane has appealed to traditional leaders, especially Western province to search their conscience and state whether they are satisfied with the ended issuance of NRCs as well as the voter registration exercise.

Addressing the media this morning, Mr Mwiimbu said the UPND is extremely shocked and disappointed at the decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the ECZ to start registering prisoners some of whom are on the death roll.

He said a number of eligible Zambians especially in Western, Southern, North-Western and parts of Central provinces were left out of the NRC exercise and are likely to be left out in the voter’s card acquisition with the government opting to instead give prisoners the documents meant for Zambians with full liberties and freedoms under the laws of Zambia.