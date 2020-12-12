President Edgar Lungu has been conferred with a status of Honorary Freeman of the City by the Lusaka City Council.
The Decision to honor the President was arrived at by the Local Authority during a full Council Meeting because of his effort to improve the lives of the people in Lusaka District and the country .
And speaking when he received the honor President Edgar Lungu thanked the Lusaka City Council for the gesture .
President Lungu says he is determined to make Zambia a better place for all.
He said during his tenure Lusaka has experienced rapid development and that this will continue to happen across the country.
President Lungu says Zambians should work together to fight vices such as the Covid-19 Pandemic which has negatively affected the economies of the world.
Speaking earlier Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa said President Lungu has been working for the wellbeing of the people since he was a member of Parliament of Chawama.
Mr. Sampa said the Head of state has also come up with various initiative to help the country such as the use of technology in the delivery of service to the people.
He said the timely release of Constituency Development Fund by President Lungu’s government has allowed the council in Lusaka District to implement various development projects.
Mr Sampa said President Lungu has also built many mini hospitals across Lusaka District which has allowed people in the compound to have access to health services at their door steps.
He said President Lungu has also helped a number of schools in Lusaka District to increase their enrolment capacity .
Others who have received this status from the Lusaka City Council before are former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela , former President of Mozambique Samora Machel and the Zambia National Soccer team among others .
