Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has encouraged the church to speak out against unfairness, and foster unity and peace in the nation.

The Minister said that the Church must endeavor to speak out against such injustices, if the nation is to maintain its peace and harmony.

Rev Sumaili said this at the Evangelical Church of Zambia in Lusaka today, when she attended the Inauguration Ceremony of Lusaka Ministers’ Fellowship (LMF) new executive committee.

She said that church leaders must emulate the leadership of Christ Jesus by demonstrating love and humility in their character.

The Minister told the church to preserve the heritage of Zambia as a Christian nation for the future generation and be exemplary in their actions.

Rev Sumaili further told the LMF that President Edgar Lungu honors the church and their inputs in the systems of the government.

Meanwhile, the new elect Chairperson for LMF has pledged to support the leadership of Zambia and its developmental programmes, aimed at improving the welfare of God’s people and enhance sustainable development in the nation.

He also said that the LMF shall endeavor to increase their advocacy and sensitization efforts to encourage the church to take keen interest in national affairs.

Speaking at the same event, acting Executive Director for Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Bishop Andrew Mwenda assured the Minister that EFZ will stand by the government and support their efforts in fostering good governance in the country.

He also applauded the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ for extending the voter registration exercise and advised the Church to register as voters.