Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama has taken a swipe at Lundazi District Hospital for neglecting the surrounding of the health institution.

Dr Malama described as depressing when he found that the hospital surroundings were dirty and overgrown with unkempt grass.

The PS directed the hospital management to clean the surroundings, adding that in its current state the institution was a possible breeding ground for snakes and other crawling creatures.

“Lundazi, we need to do more in terms of the environment care. We have reprimanded the team to ensure that the surroundings are maintained and kept clean all the time,” he said.

The PS has also directed the hospital administrators to install necessary lighting around in the parts of the hospital that did not have.

“We are not going to mince words when it comes to cleanliness and good conduct and practice, because these are the key tenets of the health sector and government,” he said.

Dr Malama said this when he made an evening impromptu tour of the institution, in Lundazi yesterday.

He further added that his evening tour was mainly to remove the cosmetic facade that is put up during the day.

The hospital surrounding had tall grass around it and in most parts, no lighting.