9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Lundazi hospital administration upsets PS Health

By editor
41 views
0
Rural News Lundazi hospital administration upsets PS Health
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama has taken a swipe at Lundazi District Hospital for neglecting the surrounding of the health institution.

Dr Malama described as depressing when he found that the hospital surroundings were dirty and overgrown with unkempt grass.

The PS directed the hospital management to clean the surroundings, adding that in its current state the institution was a possible breeding ground for snakes and other crawling creatures.

“Lundazi, we need to do more in terms of the environment care. We have reprimanded the team to ensure that the surroundings are maintained and kept clean all the time,” he said.

The PS has also directed the hospital administrators to install necessary lighting around in the parts of the hospital that did not have.

“We are not going to mince words when it comes to cleanliness and good conduct and practice, because these are the key tenets of the health sector and government,” he said.

Dr Malama said this when he made an evening impromptu tour of the institution, in Lundazi yesterday.

He further added that his evening tour was mainly to remove the cosmetic facade that is put up during the day.

The hospital surrounding had tall grass around it and in most parts, no lighting.

Previous articleCBU workers to receive salaries

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural Newseditor - 0

Lundazi hospital administration upsets PS Health

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama has taken a swipe at Lundazi District Hospital for...
Read more
General News

CBU workers to receive salaries

editor - 2
Copperbelt University (CBU) Vice Chancellor Nason Ngoma has disclosed that University workers will start receiving their salaries today following the release of the funds...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

DJ H-Mac and Bobby East release “Bana Banga”

staff - 1
DJ H-Mac and Bobby East released the music video their song “Bana Banga“.  Bana Banga was jointly produced by Keldrin and Mr Stash. The music video was directed by Fanwell. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92P9JQAyh6Q&feature=emb_logo
Read more
Headlines

Harry Kalaba pays back in full

Chief Editor - 23
Opposition Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has become the first former Minister to pay back to the treasury, the money he earned for illegally...
Read more
Columns

It’s very clear that the PF regime did a very bad job on KCM issue

Chief Editor - 19
By Percy Chanda Looking at what is happening on the KCM issue, it’s very clear that the PF regime did a very bad job. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lundazi picked for pilot project on integrated nutrition

Rural News Chief Editor - 14
The government with the support of United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF) has started implementing a single-window nutrition project aimed at integrating social protection...
Read more

Western Province bans the movement of Livestock

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has suspended the slaughter and banned the movement of Livestock within and out of Western Province with effect...
Read more

K42.2m SCT funds disbursed to Northern

Rural News Chief Editor - 12
The government has released K42.2 million for disbursement to beneficiaries under the Social Cash Transfer Funds in Northern Province. Provincial Minister, Chungu Bwalya says the...
Read more

Government Commissions Khuyu Health Post in Chasefu

Rural News Chief Editor - 23
Government has commissioned Khuyu Health Post in Chasefu District of Eastern Province. District Administrative Officer Diana Lupiya yesterday commissioned the health centre and two staff...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.