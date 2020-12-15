9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Nkana Hire Kelvin Kaindu

FAZ Super Division giants Nkana have announced the appointment of Kelvin Kaindu as new coach.

Kalampa have given Kaindu, the former Power Dynamos and Buildcon coach, a mandate up to the end of the 2020/21 season.

Kaindu replaces interim coach Manfred Chabinga, who was sidelined on December 6 .

Nkana management has given the new coach the task of helping the club to defend the league title.

“I have no doubt that Mr Kaindu will be equal to the task as he has vast experience in the coaching job,” said Nkana President Joseph Silwamba.

Kaindu left Buildcon earlier this month after the expiry of his contract.

“It is such an honour and privilege to be given a chance to coach and work with the greatest team in Zambia. My plans are to take Nkana further in the CAF Champions League and of course, I am looking forward to a fruitful season,” Kaindu told the club media.

Kaindu catapulted his coaching credentials in Zimbabwe where he coached topflight teams Highlanders, Triangle and How Mine football.

