The European Union (EU) and the Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA) have signed a 7.6 million financing agreement for the COMESA institution capacity building programme.

European Union Ambassador accredited to Zambia and COMESA, Jacek Jankowski indicated that the programme aimed at responding to the institution, will help the Secretariat as well as member states, towards effective implementation of regional cooperation projects.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Mr Jankowski pointed out that the regional integration continues to encounter challenges, which includes overlapping membership, inadequate capacities of regional economic communities and over-reliance on external funding from developed countries.

“The programme clearly responds to COMESA’s institutional capacity constraints. It will address among others human resource, capacity and management challenges at both the Secretariat and at member states levels,” Mr. Jankowski explained.

The Ambassador expressed confidence towards COMESA’s capabilities of engaging its member states and delivering concrete results, thereby benefiting the targeted beneficiaries.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, Mr Jankowski stressed the need for private sector and international financial institutions engagement if the Sustainable Development Goals are to be achieved by 2030.

He explained the importance of promoting value addition and regional value chain amidst COVID-19, saying that they go hand in hand with free, fair and more sustainable trade.

The Ambassador reiterated the EU’s commitment to supporting COMESA in better fulfilling its central and transformative role in the region.

He however implored COMESA to effectively coordinate, manage and implement the programme at regional and national levels.

And COMESA Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe disclosed that the Euros 7.6 million is the last series of the Euros 85 million overall COMESA sub envelop under the institutional capacity building programme.

Ms Kapwepwe indicated that the programme will provide necessary backing to achieve the set goals for the good of the member states who remain the target beneficiaries.

She added that the programme was timely for the region as it will help to strategise the priority activities and create a public awareness with a view to organize resources.

“These priority areas include strengthening technologies, systems and enhancement of statistical skills on new tools,” Ms Kapwepwe explained.

She added that the programme will strengthen partnerships, dialogue and communication on regional integration policies among all key stakeholders.

The Secretary General was happy that the support will enable COMESA to implement a business process, re-engineering to redesign ways of doing business to better support its mission.

She said this will enable the institution to influence policy and decision-making through dissemination of information on the benefits of enhancing the regional economic integration.

The COMESA institutional capacity building programme is financed through the 11th European Development Fund (EDF). It is in line with the EU and COMESA policies to enhance the capacity of both the COMESA Secretariat and COMESA member states, including the private sector to deepen regional integration. The Euros 7.6 million programme will be implemented over a period of five years.