Sunday, December 20, 2020
Updated:

The position of party president in Patriotic Front (PF) is vacant-KBF

The position of party president in Patriotic Front (PF) is vacant, a prominent lawyer and 2021 Presidential aspirant, Kelvin Fube Bwalya, has revealed.

Mr. Bwalya, commonly known as KBF said President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s mandate as PF president expired in 2019 when he served his five-year term.

In an interview with Diamond TV live program, Mr. Bwalya also maintained that the current PF central committee also has no mandate as its tenure of office expired in 2014.

It was for this same reason that some of us announced our intention to contest for the position of president of the PF,” he said.

Mr. Bwalya explained that the PF elected President Lungu at the party’s general conference as party president in 2014. He said according to the PF constitution the party president shall hold office for five years. As such, president Lungu’s term of office ended in November 2019.

“We have a vacancy in the party president position. This is why some of us have come out in the open to take up the leadership of the party,” he said.

Mr. Bwalya who reiterated that he was still a bonafide member of the PF, declared his readiness to lead the party and nation to prosperity.

