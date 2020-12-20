President Edgar Lungu has noted that Western Province is endowed with a variety of natural resources that must be harnessed to transform the province into a major economic hub and contribute more significantly to the economic growth and development of the entire country.

President Lungu says Western Province is a strategic province endowed with arable land suitable for the cultivation of cashew nuts, rice, timber and cassava, among others.

He says the province also has water bodies that can make aquaculture thrive as well as a rich culture, which increases its potential in tourism as it hosts the famous Kuomboka ceremony, the Sioma waterfalls and national parks.

The Head of State said this in Western Province yesterday afternoon when he graced the Patriotic Front Provincial conference in Western Province.

“This function is not just about electing Provincial leadership but it is a bonding ceremony that endears the party leadership with the rest of the party membership. This function is a catalyst for grassroots membership mobilisation for our people-driven party,” the President said.

And President Lungu has observed that the PF’s past, present and future successes can neither be sustained nor surpassed without embracing the virtues of discipline, humility, unity, collective effort, persistence, resilience, and faith.

He cautioned members of the party not to allow the progress achieved so far, to make them become complacent and lose the desire to want to do much more for the Zambian people.



The Head of State added that the work for the Patriotic Front of serving the Zambian citizenry is not yet finished and that there is still much more that needs to be accomplished.

“We must avoid doubt, divisions, inaction, and refuse to give in to the temptation of putting our self-interests above the interests of other people and the nation. As a party and as a nation at large, we have a responsibility to rise above whatever may confront us,” he emphasised.

The President added “Let’s encourage the spirit of hard work and innovation and foster peace within our party. United we stand, divided we fall. Let us embrace the power of collective action and faith, to overcome the challenges of our time,”

President Lungu has further advised his party members not to allow the lies, fear mongering, and divisive words of what he called prophets of doom to poison their minds, weaken their patriotism, sever their solidarity and to also bring havoc to the nation.

He urged the party to refuse to fall into the trap of cynicism, tribalism and regionalism tactics used by those who wish to go back to old strategies used by colonialists of divide and rule by putting one tribe against another.

“We must prevent this colonialism mindset from taking root in us and in our children today and not tomorrow for tomorrow may be too late. Let us all adopt a nationalistic approach that sees the nation first before the tribe that sees and pursues the benefits of society above self-interests.

President Lungu also urged the participants to let the Western Province Party Conference be symbolic of a new beginning for the Patriotic Front in the province as well as the rest of the country.

He advised the gathering to congratulate each other and offer hands of friendship to those who will not make it after the results are announced.