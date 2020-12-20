9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Mpondela Crosses The Finishline to Beat Matete

Zambia Athletics Association (ZAA) president Elias Mpondela is elated by his re-election at the elective annual general meeting held in Lusaka on Saturday.

Mpondela beat his only challenger Samuel Matete by 51-25 votes at the Mulungushi Conference Centre.

In a post election interview, Mpondela who has been at the top of ZAA for 22 years, said the association need experienced leaders.

He also promised to work with former 400m hurdles world champion Matete.

“After Covid19 you need a leader that is tested,” Mpondela told journalists.

‘Samuel is my friend, he is going to be part of us. He will be part of the technical side of things so he is part of the family,” he added.

Captain Bernard Bwalya was elected ZAA vice president with General Secretary Davison Mung’ambata going unopposed.

The vice General Secretary is Maureen Kolomwe and Komani Ng’ambi was elected treasurer.

Committee members are Jeddah Phiri,Getrude Gamela, Moses Phiri and Proper Tandabala.

Previous articleThe position of party president in Patriotic Front (PF) is vacant-KBF

