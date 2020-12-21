Momentum is building ahead of the mid-week continental action with Nkana and Green Eagles playing host in their respective fixtures.

Eagles’ CAF Confederation Cup second stage opponents Cotonsport of Cameroon arrived on Monday afternoon in Lusaka on a scheduled Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Cotonsport and Eagles will play the first leg at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nkana’s CAF Champions League pre-group stage opponents Petro Atletico of Angola are expected on Tuesday.

Petro will arrive 24 hours before their pre-group stage, first leg date at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Loser over both legs of the Nkana-Petro match will be relegated to the CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage in February to play winners over both legs of the second stage ties that Eagles and Napsa Stars are involved in.

Meanwhile, both competitions return leg matches will be played during the mid-week dates on January 5-6, 2021.

SCORECARD

WEEK 11

18/12/2020

Green Eagles 0-Zesco United 0

19/12/2020

Green Buffaloes 1(Chipili Mungule 16′)-Forset Rangers 1(Quadri Kola 28′)

Red Arrows 2(Paul Katema 2′, Felix Bulaya 82′)-Young Green Eagles 0

Indeni 0-Lusaka Dynamos 1(Collins Sikombe 35′)

20/12/2020

Zanaco 4(Moses Phiri 21′ 44′,Abraham Siankombo 62′ 89′)-Lumwana Radiants 0

Power Dynamos 1(Alex Ngonga 58’pen)-Kabwe Warriors 1(Mathews Nkowane 28′)



27/01/2021

Kitwe United-Napsa Stars

Nkwazi-Nkana



FAZ National Division 1

Week 11 Results

20/12/2020

Kabwe Youth 0-2 Konkola Blades

Kafue Celtics 3-1 Mufulira Wanderers

Livingstone Pirates 1-0 Chambishi FC

Gomes FC 1-0 Mpulungu Harbour

19/12/2020

Police Collage 0-2 Nchanga Rangers

Kashikishi Warriors 1-0 Zesco Shockers

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Trident

National Assembly 0-1 City of Lusaka

Malaiti Rangers 1-1 MUZA FC

2020/2021 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

16/12/2020

Moses Phiri (Zanaco):7

Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos):5

Roger Kola(Zanaco):5

Idris Mbombo (Nkana):4

Abraham Siankombo(Zanaco):3

Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows):3

Jacob Ngulube (Napsa Stars):3

Tranquilin Mwepu (Indeni):3

Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon):3

Aubrey Funga (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):3

Graven Chitalu(Indeni):3

Baba Basile (Zanaco):3

Felix Nyaende (Lumwana):3

Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United):3

Adams Zikiru (Forest Rangers):3

Anos Tembo (Green Eagles):3

David Obashi (Prison Leopards):2

Quadri Kola (Forest Rangers):2

Laudit Mavugo (Napsa):2

Emmanuel Okutu (Buildcon):2

Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos):2

Ali Sadiki (Kabwe Warriors):2

Kamal Jafaru (Buildcon):2

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):2

Junior Zulu(Prisons Leopards):2

Pride Mwansa(Nkwazi):2

Adamson Mulao (Young Green Eagles):2

Ocean Mushure (Lusaka Dynamos):2

Steven Mutama (Nkwazi):2

Gerald Chisha (Buildcon):2

Akakulubelwa Mwaichiyaba(Kabwe Warriors):2

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):2

Evans Musonda (Kitwe United):2

Francis Zulu (Prisons Leopards):2

Enock Sakala Jr (ZescO):2

Eric Choomba (Nkwazi):2

Fred Tshimenga (Nkana):2