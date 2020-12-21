Chipolopolo’s CHAN team will play a select side in an ‘All-Stars Versus The Rest’ match in Lusaka to convince the public they can shine at the Cameroon tournament this January.

The Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s ‘All Stars’ will face Wedson Nyirenda’s ‘The Rest’ in the friendly just after Christmas at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka

“The team will regroup on December 26 and on the 27th, we are having an ‘All Stars Versus The Rest’ match where we want to see that players that we have chosen are right players to go and not being relaxed and not thinking they are guaranteed places,” Micho said.

“Everyone needs to fight for his place to earn and deserve and not being gifted, awarded or rewarded.”

The ‘All Stars Versus The Rest’ is not a new concept and was a staple end-of -year Chipolopolo showpiece 23 years ago and was especially a big crowd draw as a pre-AFCON send-off event.

Chipolopolo will after the match depart for Cameroon to play a four-nation pre-CHAN tournament in Yaoundé where they will face Niger on January 1, Uganda on January 3, and the hosts on January 7 before moving to their Group D base in Limbe.

“And on January 14 ,we will enter our tournament camp and see if we can have one more friendly against most likely a CECAFA team so that we can be ready for Tanzania,” Micho said.

Rwanda is the third CECAFA team at 2021 CHAN.

Zambia will face Tanzania in their opening Group D match on January 19 and later Guinea on January 23.

Chipolopolo will renew acquaintances with Namibia in a COSAFA derby on January 27 in a repeat of their Morocco 2018 CHAN group stage meeting in Casablanca that ended 1-1 and saw both advanced to the knockout round where they made quarterfinal exits.

Meanwhile, Micho’s provisional 33-member team entered preliminary camp in Lusaka today, December 21 and before taking a Christmas break this Thursday.

However, not in camp are regular call-up from Napsa and Green Eagles who on CAF Confederation Cup mid-week duty.