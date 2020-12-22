United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema has said that his callout to appear before the Police has now been moved to Wednesday 10hrs at Force Headquarters.

In a statement to his supporters, the UPND leader said that he had no slightest idea what crime he may have committed this time around, just like has been the case in the past when he was being summoned and arrested purely on what he described as trumped-up charges, such as treason which carries a death sentence once convicted.

The UPND leader said that he only crime could be to aspire for the highest office in the land.

“We have said before and we shall still say it now, that we don’t have to commit a crime for these summons, because the only crime we have committed in this country is to aspire for public office of our beautiful and resource endowed country which is being mismanaged, he said

“We will not be subdued by any kind of intimidation by those who wield power and will not be deviated from our ambitions and vision to liberate our country from dictatorship, cronyism, patronage and corruption,” he concluded.

The change of date was confirmed by Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo who said that Mr Hichilema’s lawyers have asked the police to postpone the date for appearing from Monday 21st December to a later date.

“Police had summoned the President for the United Party for National Development (UPND) Mr Hakainde Hichilema to Police Headquarters and was expected to appear on Monday, 21st December ,2020 . We however recieved correspondence from his Lawyers requesting for the rescheduling of the date,” Katongo said.

She said police are still in discussion with the Lawyers on a new date on which the opposition leader should be availed to police.