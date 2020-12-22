9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Home Affairs Minister Warns UPND and its Cadres

By Chief Editor
Ministry of Home Affairs has expressed displeasure with the manner in which the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) is responding to the summoning of their party leader by Police in Lusaka.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo said that there is nothing extraordinary about the Zambia police summoning Hakainde Hichilema who is UPND party president.

Hon Kampyongo said that it is not the first time in Zambia that a leader of the opposition is being summoned by police to help with investigations in their quest to maintain law and order.

He said that the behavior of some UPND known officials of plotting to mobilize thugs to cause chaos when their leader appears before police on Wednesday will not be entertained.

“No one is above the law and as such when police feel you are relevant to their investigations there should not be a fuss just because you are an opposition leader” Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo said the government fully supports the Police in their efforts to bring about peace and stability in the country and will not allow anyone to intimidate the police with the intent to sway them from performing their mandate.

“Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is not the first politician and certainly not the last to be summoned by police to help with investigations and so the plans by UPND to mobilize themselves to cause chaos are very disheartening and highly unnecessary,” Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo further warned the opposition UPND against causing unnecessary chaos in the country as police are equal to the task and they stand ready to enforce the law by any means necessary in order to maintain law and order.

