Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Headlines
Updated:

ZESCO to reduce load shedding hours during the festive season

By Chief Editor
ZESCO to reduce load shedding hours during the festive season
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

ZESCO Limited has announced that load shedding hours will be reduced during the festive season.

Zesco Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu tells Smart Eagles in a statement that customers will now be experiencing up to 4 hours of load shedding with effect from tomorrow 23rd December 2020 to 2nd January 2021.

Ms Zulu says this decision is necessitated by the expected decrease in demand for electricity during this period due to a reduction in industrial activities as most companies will be on break hence, the need to transfer the benefit to residential customers.

“As a Corporation, we attach great importance to these festive celebrations since it is a time that promotes the social-economic wellbeing of our customers as it brings families and communities together and enhances trade and other commercial activities,” she said.

“We, however, appeal to our customers to continue employing energy efficient initiatives such as switching off all non-essential appliances, using gas for cooking and solar for lighting to help conserve the available power.”

She has since advised customers to report any outages outside their load shedding hours which may be attributed to faults.

Latest News

