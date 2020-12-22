9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
President Lungu goes on a 4 days working holiday

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has gone on a four-day working break to Nyamvu Game Ranch in Nyimba District of Eastern Province.

President Lungu’s holiday begins today Tuesday, December 22 up to Friday December 25th.

President Lungu and First Lady Esther have since left Lusaka for Nyamvu in Luangwa Valley.

The Head of State has since wished Zambians God’s blessings during the festive period.

President Lungu cautioned Zambians against relaxing COVID-19 public Health measures as the country braces for a second wave of the pandemic.

The President also warned against relaxing on the observance of traffic rules as the country hits the festive season.

This is contained in a statement released to the media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

