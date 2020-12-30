9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nkana’s Revival on Trial At Fired-up Prison Leopards

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Nkana's Revival on Trial At Fired-up Prison Leopards
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

efending champions Nkana have a chance to escape from the bottom half of the FAZ Super Division table when they face tricky Prison Leopards on Wednesday away in Kabwe.

Nkana and Prison are meeting in the rescheduled Week 7 match at the President Stadium.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 14h00.

Kalampa are placed 13th in the league with 11 points from the possible 24 while Prison are fifth on the table with 17 points from 10 matches played.

Nkana head to Kabwe unbeaten in their last three competitive games, all at home, with two league wins after beating Green Eagles 3-1 and Kitwe United 2-0 before getting a 1-1 draw in the CAF Champions League against Petro Atletico of Angola on December 23.

Victory in Kabwe will see Nkana move into 9th place with 14 points as Prison eye the top spot.

Prisons, who are enjoying good form, remain unbeaten in their last three matches in which they have beaten Buildcon and Young Green Eagles.

Meanwhile, Nkana are searching for their only fourth win of the season as they face Prison.

Previous articlePresident Lungu fires Kapeso, Simbote and Nelson Phiri as he receives “inconclusive” report on police killings

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkana’s Revival on Trial At Fired-up Prison Leopards

efending champions Nkana have a chance to escape from the bottom half of the FAZ Super Division table when...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

No Immediate CHAN Plans For Wedson

Feature Sports sports - 6
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the association does not have immediate plans to include Wedson Nyirenda on the Chipolopolo coaching bench. Nyirenda, the Lusaka Dynamos...
Read more

Chipolopolo Labour and Rally To Draw Against Team Wedson

Feature Sports sports - 4
Chipolopolo came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Wedson Nyirenda's select side in the revived All Stars Vs. The Rest exhibition match...
Read more

Power Dynamos Go 2nd To Deny Zanaco Top Spot, Forest’s Unbeaten Run End

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco failed to go top of the FAZ Super Division table on Sunday following a 2-1 away loss to Power Dynamos at Arthur Davies...
Read more

Zanaco Eye Top Spot

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco striker and captain Rogers Kola says they respect hosts Power Dynamos but have come to Kitwe on a major mission. Second placed Zanaco are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.