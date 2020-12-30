efending champions Nkana have a chance to escape from the bottom half of the FAZ Super Division table when they face tricky Prison Leopards on Wednesday away in Kabwe.

Nkana and Prison are meeting in the rescheduled Week 7 match at the President Stadium.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 14h00.

Kalampa are placed 13th in the league with 11 points from the possible 24 while Prison are fifth on the table with 17 points from 10 matches played.

Nkana head to Kabwe unbeaten in their last three competitive games, all at home, with two league wins after beating Green Eagles 3-1 and Kitwe United 2-0 before getting a 1-1 draw in the CAF Champions League against Petro Atletico of Angola on December 23.

Victory in Kabwe will see Nkana move into 9th place with 14 points as Prison eye the top spot.

Prisons, who are enjoying good form, remain unbeaten in their last three matches in which they have beaten Buildcon and Young Green Eagles.

Meanwhile, Nkana are searching for their only fourth win of the season as they face Prison.