9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
type here...
Array
Updated:

Winless Kitwe United Fire Coach Mwansa

By sports
41 views
0
Winless Kitwe United Fire Coach Mwansa
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Winless Kitwe United have fired coach Steven Mwansa after a poor start to the FAZ Super Division season.

Kitwe are bottom of the table with four points from 10 matches played.

In a statement released late on Tuesday, club media officer Nelly Nkolongo said George Phiri will be interim coach until further notice.

“Kitwe United Football Club has terminated the employment contract of its Head Coach Mr Steven Mwansa with effect from 31st December, 2020. In the meantime, Mr George Phiri has been appointed caretaker coach until the position is substantively filled,” Nkolongo said.

“It is hoped that the changes made will help steer the Club to greater heights as it aspires to retain its position in the ongoing Zambia’s 2020/2021 FAZ/MTN Super Division,” she stated.

Promoted Chingalika have so far recorded six defeats and four draws.

Previous articleNkana’s Revival on Trial At Fired-up Prison Leopards

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

sports - 0

Winless Kitwe United Fire Coach Mwansa

Winless Kitwe United have fired coach Steven Mwansa after a poor start to the FAZ Super Division season. Kitwe are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Nkana’s Revival on Trial At Fired-up Prison Leopards

Feature Sports sports - 0
efending champions Nkana have a chance to escape from the bottom half of the FAZ Super Division table when they face tricky Prison Leopards...
Read more

No Immediate CHAN Plans For Wedson

Feature Sports sports - 6
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the association does not have immediate plans to include Wedson Nyirenda on the Chipolopolo coaching bench. Nyirenda, the Lusaka Dynamos...
Read more

Chipolopolo Labour and Rally To Draw Against Team Wedson

Feature Sports sports - 4
Chipolopolo came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Wedson Nyirenda's select side in the revived All Stars Vs. The Rest exhibition match...
Read more

Power Dynamos Go 2nd To Deny Zanaco Top Spot, Forest’s Unbeaten Run End

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco failed to go top of the FAZ Super Division table on Sunday following a 2-1 away loss to Power Dynamos at Arthur Davies...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.