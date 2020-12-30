Winless Kitwe United have fired coach Steven Mwansa after a poor start to the FAZ Super Division season.

Kitwe are bottom of the table with four points from 10 matches played.

In a statement released late on Tuesday, club media officer Nelly Nkolongo said George Phiri will be interim coach until further notice.

“Kitwe United Football Club has terminated the employment contract of its Head Coach Mr Steven Mwansa with effect from 31st December, 2020. In the meantime, Mr George Phiri has been appointed caretaker coach until the position is substantively filled,” Nkolongo said.

“It is hoped that the changes made will help steer the Club to greater heights as it aspires to retain its position in the ongoing Zambia’s 2020/2021 FAZ/MTN Super Division,” she stated.

Promoted Chingalika have so far recorded six defeats and four draws.