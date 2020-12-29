President Lungu has made changes to the Zambia Police Service command with Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja been given a six months contract to transform the institution and regain people’ confidence.

The President in a letter to Mr. Kanganja said “This is to enable you to conclude the investigations into the killing of two innocent Zambians and allow you to reorganize the Police Service with a view to restoring the eroding public confidence in the services. This will form the basis for your performance appraisal for further consideration.

And President Lungu has appointed Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga as new Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) to replace Bonnie Kapeso whose contract has been terminated.

He has also appointed Northern Province Commissioner of Police Richard Mweene as new Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration) to replace Eugene Sibote whose contract has not been renewed.

President Edgar Lungu made the changes when he received a preliminary report on the killing of two citizens in Lusaka last week .

The President says the report is not conclusive as yet and has asked the Inspector General of Police to expedite the investigations.

“Investigations into the matter have not been concluded. I therefore call upon witnesses apart from those interviewed already to help Police. I don’t want the matter to be prejudiced, so let us allow investigators to do a professional job, regardless of who is involved, “he said.

The President has also transferred Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Lackson Sakala to Lusaka province to replace Nelson Phiri whose contract has not been renewed while North Western province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi has been taken to the Copperbelt.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase has been moved to North Western province and State House Deputy Commissioner of Police Geza Lungu has been promoted to Commissioner of Police and moved to Eastern province.

The Head of State has promoted Airport Police Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Lizzy Machina as Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police, Lilayi Training College Deputy Commissioner of Police Jestus Nsokolo has been promoted as Commissioner of Police to head Northern Province.

President Lungu further promoted Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Zambia Police Headquarters Charles Mbita as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lilayi Training College and also promoted Senior Assistant Police Commissioner Tazara Division Lazarus Mbuzi to the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police for Central Province.

President Lungu has wished all the affected officers God’s blessings.

This according to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.