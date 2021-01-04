A Chinese national, Zhu Yongjiang in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province, has been given two weeks Community Service by Chinsali Magistrate courts after he was found guilty of assault.

Appearing before Chinsali Magistrate court’s Senior Resident Magistrate Julius Malata, was Zhu Yongjiang, 53, a foreman at Musanya Construction Camp charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to section 248 of the penal code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that on 14th November, 2020 at Chinsali district of Muchinga province, the accused did assault Edwin

Mungulube, 34, of the same construction camp thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

It is believed that Taser gun was used to assault his worker which resulted in Munugulube sustaining a swollen left forearm. The weapon has since been forfeited to the state.

And Magistrate Malata said as the court has found the accused guilty of the offence and sentenced him accordingly.

In his mitigation the convict pleaded for leniency from the court saying he was remorseful for his actions.

“I understand that what I did was wrong and am sorry, may the court forgive me, “, he asked.

Magistrate Malata said the court had heard all what the convict had said in his mitigation but that case he committed is serious though a misdemeanor adding that the cases of assault have become common and increasing each day.

He said the court has therefore, sentenced the accused to two weeks community service so that he can learn to respect the local people in

the same way he respects his co-nationals.

“Zambia is a legal state and the Law punishes anyone regardless of status in society,” he added.

Magistrate Malata further ordered that the convict shall do the two weeks community service work from 08:00 hours to 12:00 hours every day.