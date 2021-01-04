9.5 C
Discrimination against people with special need worries govt

By Chief Editor
Mpika District Commissioner Sampa Muswema says there is need to enhance support to fight against social stigma and barriers facing people with special needs.

Mr. Muswema notes that due to their disabilities, people with special needs are most often sidelined and discriminated in communities.

“Stigma against Children with special needs especially is common throughout the Country, especially in rural areas were retrogressive myths associated with down syndrome and Autism remain strong,” said Mr. Muswema.

The District Commissioner said this during a sensitization meeting against social stigma and barriers faced by people with special needs held over the weekend at Caritas Hall in Mpika District of Muchinga Province.

He said there is need for all stakeholders to increase efforts and come up with strategies that will help remove all barriers hindering people with special needs to actively participating in various activities at community and national level.

Once people with special needs are well embraced, they can productively contribute to the development agenda of the Country, Mr. Muswema said.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unity (DMMU) Committee has since donated 100 by 50kgs of mealie meal to people with special needs and given more than 2,000 Kwacha primarily from well-wishers within the District.

And Mpika District Caritas Director Father Peter Bwalya says more awareness on the positive contributions of people with special needs is required so that more people can begin accepting and appreciating their unique contribution to sustainable development of the country.

” Last year my organization managed to support 32 children with special needs by helping them with access to health interventions, education and child empowerment,” said Father Bwalya.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of Parents with Children with special need Brenda Chiti thanks Government and Caritas for the help they have continued rendering to People with special needs in the District.

