General Education Permanent Secretary in charge of technical services Jobbicks Kalumba has issued an ultimatum to all private schools who have opened schools to immediately close and release innocent pupils by 17:00 hours today until 18th January or risk stern action against them.

Stressing that punitive measures will be taken against all erring schools failing to abide by the ultimatum, Dr. Kalumba has since directed all the Provincial Education Officers (PEOs) countrywide to monitor compliance on private schools that have re-opened schools today.

Sounding the warning in Chinsali this morning, Dr Kalumba expressed his disappointment with some private schools opposing government’s directives for selfish ends.

Private schools should not be sacrificing pupils in the name of catching up with lost time amid a second wave of COVID -19 whose symptoms are yet to be studied by health experts and how to protect the pupils as they open schools on January 18, he explained.

“Private schools must learn to respect government directives because there is a reason to every extension of school opening ,because general education caters for a majority of children who need to be protected from second wave of COVID -19,” the Permanent said.

A check by ZANIS in Chinsali found all schools closed. Witaya private school proprietors Benard Siame said that he has abided by the directive that was issued by Ministry of general education of opening on 18th January.

Mr.Siame explained that private schools must learn to respect government directives and work in harmony saying they all affiliate to the ministry.

Government through the ministry of general education, announced the rescheduling of the opening date for all schools from 4th to 18th January,2021 which some private schools in some provinces have disregarded.