9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 4, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Government Orders Private Schools that have Open Schools to Close Immediately

By Chief Editor
41 views
14
Headlines Government Orders Private Schools that have Open Schools to Close Immediately
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

General Education Permanent Secretary in charge of technical services Jobbicks Kalumba has issued an ultimatum to all private schools who have opened schools to immediately close and release innocent pupils by 17:00 hours today until 18th January or risk stern action against them.

Stressing that punitive measures will be taken against all erring schools failing to abide by the ultimatum, Dr. Kalumba has since directed all the Provincial Education Officers (PEOs) countrywide to monitor compliance on private schools that have re-opened schools today.

Sounding the warning in Chinsali this morning, Dr Kalumba expressed his disappointment with some private schools opposing government’s directives for selfish ends.

Private schools should not be sacrificing pupils in the name of catching up with lost time amid a second wave of COVID -19 whose symptoms are yet to be studied by health experts and how to protect the pupils as they open schools on January 18, he explained.

“Private schools must learn to respect government directives because there is a reason to every extension of school opening ,because general education caters for a majority of children who need to be protected from second wave of COVID -19,” the Permanent said.

A check by ZANIS in Chinsali found all schools closed. Witaya private school proprietors Benard Siame said that he has abided by the directive that was issued by Ministry of general education of opening on 18th January.

Mr.Siame explained that private schools must learn to respect government directives and work in harmony saying they all affiliate to the ministry.

Government through the ministry of general education, announced the rescheduling of the opening date for all schools from 4th to 18th January,2021 which some private schools in some provinces have disregarded.

Previous articleCleo Ice Queen starts off 2021 with “Dreamers” music video
Next articleChinese national gets two weeks community service for assault in Chinsali

14 COMMENTS

  8. I think we must be able to identify which Government policies or pronouncements should be binding on all schools and those which are only on public schools.
    Because one day the government will announce fees for secondary schools. Will it be binding even on private schools?

  9. Examine their covid protocols before you throw a useless blanket rule on everyone. Kanshi imwe ma Zambian ni cani so? Ni punishment and threats of punishment day in day out.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General Newseditor - 0

Comprehensive Sexual Education yielding results

A Senior education standards officer in Solwezi district in North Western Province says the cooperation between the Ministries of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party defends the use of Red and Yellow Colours in the Party’s Branding

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
The Socialist Party of Zambia has defended its use of the red and yellow colour branding of its party after concerns have been raised...
Read more

Government accords late cabinet Minister Sayifwanda a state funeral

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Government has accorded former cabinet Minister in the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) government Sarah Sayifwanda an official funeral. This is in recognition of her...
Read more

Resisting leadership is refusing the Lord’s authority, say Archbishop Gallone

Headlines Chief Editor - 115
THE Apostolic Nuncio to Malawi and Zambia Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone says the political sentiments by Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu are not only worrying but a...
Read more

Kampyongo is irresponsible and incompetent to hold the office of Home Affairs Minister-KBF

Headlines Chief Editor - 52
Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo is irresponsible and incompetent to hold the office of Home Affairs Minister. This is according to Kelvin Fube...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.